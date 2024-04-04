'It’s Just Not My Thing': Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Never Watched The Spider-Man Trilogy and Why

The OG Mary Jane Watson never really watched the Spider-Man trilogy. As surprising as it sounds, Kirsten Dunst played MJ in all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies but didn’t bother to watch them. Implying her disinterest in the superhero world, Dunst revealed that she never checked out any of the Marvel movies even.

For a person who likes to stay grounded in reality, Kirsten Dunst has remained aloof from the happenings of the superhero domain. She chooses not to give away herself to the modern world, living an analog life and maintaining a tight circle of Hollywood friends.

Kirsten Dunst would rather watch cartoons than Spider-Man movies

Having recently starred in the 2024 anti-war movie Civil Wars, Kirsten Dunst has trailed her way back to the spotlight. Amidst all things, the 41-year-old actress made a startling revelation about not watching any of the Spider-Man movies. When asked, Dunst quipped with an eye roll, “It’s just not my thing. But I did see Paw Patrol.”

Married to actor Jesse Plemmons, Dunst is happy raising her family of four, two sons aged 5 and 2, in an old-fashioned style, barring influences from the modern developments of the world. “We’ve got record players. We’re just not a ‘Siri, play whatever’ household. Our kids don’t have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it’s Dad’s iPad. And we’re not phone-at-restaurant kind of people,” the Bachelorette actress told Variety on Wednesday.

However, Dunst remained vigilant and aware of her words throughout the interview, knowing any slip would be blown out of proportion in today’s time. She also talked about hanging out with her husband’s fellow Texas friend, Glen Powell, and her closest friend in Hollywood, Gloria Sanchez Productions co-founder Jessica Elbaum.

Kirsten Dunst was not asked for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marie Antoinette actress recently confirmed that she was not asked for a reprisal in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which leaned greatly on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Without beating around the bush, Dunst directly faced the question springing up in fans’ minds, if she was asked to feature in the Tom Holland-starrer. Talking to GQ on Tuesday, she said, “No, no. I would have.”

Dunst added, “It would be funny to be like, OK, let’s take Tobey [Maguire] and I and do it in a weird indie way where it’s like a different kind of superhero film. Like how they did that movie Chronicle. It could be cool.” Funnily, the actress was honest about her true intent of doing superhero movies, “you get paid a lot of money.”

No Way Home unfolded into a plot that converged all Spider-Man narratives ever made, into one. The movie featured Peter Parker veterans, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Additionally, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman made their way back into Spidey’s world only leaving behind two central characters, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

Since Stacy was killed off in Amazing Spider-Man 2, it was anticipated that her return would hurt the storyline. But Dunst’s MJ was a keeper and could have added greater depth when in comparison to Holland and Zendaya’s romance as Peter and MJ. Despite Kirsten’s affinity for the Peter Parker-MJ love story, unlike what she feels for superhero movies, she wasn’t considered in the plot. Guess we will have to simply accept it and move on.

