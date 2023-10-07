Did you know that Andrew Garfield’s very first co-star was his brother Benjamin Garfield? DEETS inside

In 2022, when Andrew Garfield appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he revealed an interesting fact about his early acting career. He mentioned that before he acted alongside famous stars like Meryl Streep and Sally Field, his very first acting partner was actually his older brother, Benjamin Garfield.

When Andrew Garfield discussed his very first acting experience and co-star

In 2022, during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Andrew Garfield shared a charming story about his early days before he became an actor when the show’s host questioned, “ What was the first movie?” As Andrew moved ahead by answering this question, it turned out that his initial role was in a boxing movie, and what makes it even more interesting is that the movie was directed by his own father, who had dreams of becoming a filmmaker and used a VHS camcorder for this adorable homely project. In Garfield’s own words he mentioned, “My father was an aspiring VHS camcording filmmaker, and he roped us into beating the (bleep) out of each other, basically.”

ALSO READ: ‘It happened to be the episode where…’: When Andrew Garfield realized THIS while watching BoJack Horseman during filming of Angels in America

As the show proceeds, the story of their first movie together gets even more interesting as Andrew reveals that at the tender ages of three and six, the Garfield brothers were roped into their father's filmmaking experiment, which involved them beating each other up in the name of art. Andrew humorously recalled his brother as "The Big Baby King," while he, as a three-year-old, bore the brunt of the physical action.

One of the funniest parts of Andrew's revelation was when he mentioned a humorous song they created for his brother during their playful experiment. Garfield explained, “He had a song and it went something along the lines of -- this makes no sense, an inside joke -- ‘Big Baby King, old fat and wing, inside the boxing ring, not the wrestling ring.’”

ALSO READ: 'Shut up, just tell me': When Andrew Garfield revealed he was interrogated by Emma Stone about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The funniest yet adorable moment from Andrew Garfield's revelation

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert proceeded, the host asked Garfield if their first family project had sold. Garfield replied, "We had an audience of one, which was my mother, who loved it. But, also, my dad is a brilliant, creative person. There were no cuts, obviously. All live. He would make up his own commercials for things like mops and laundry companies."

Advertisement

As the show was about to conclude, Stephen Colbert couldn't resist asking if Andrew could take on his brother in a rematch today. To which The Amazing Spider-Man star had a hilarious response, “I mean, It's like, look at him. He's so mean looking.”

ALSO READ: 'Gets a shot of sunshine': The time Andrew Garfield wanted to write a book about his then-girlfriend Emma Stone