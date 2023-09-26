‘I was kind of the last one invited’: When Robert Pattinson revealed he felt left out of the squad that included Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox, and Jamie Dornan

In the glittering world of Hollywood, where fame and fortune beckon at every turn, the journey to stardom can be both exhilarating and challenging. It’s not uncommon for budding actors to bond and vibe together, and form friendships that are unbreakable in the crucible of auditions, rejections, and dreams of hitting the big time. So was the case for an actors group in the late 2000s, including Robert Pattinson, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox, who shared a unique bond as roommates.

Bonds forged in audition rooms: The rise and divide of Robert Pattinson’s inner circle

These talented bunch of actors are now known for their incredible success stories today, were competing for the same roles in their early days. Jamie Dornan, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor shed light on this amazing period of their lives, where they used to help each other prepare for auditions, celebrate each other’s victories and be with each other during tough times.

However, despite the camaraderie that seemingly bound them together, Robert Pattinson recently revealed a side of their friendship that was less harmonious. The Batman star confessed to feeling like an afterthought in the group. He claimed that he was often the last one to be invited to gatherings.

Robert’s success created an awkward imbalance within their close-knit group: Dornan

But there’s more to the story, as Jamie Dornan had a different perspective. He dismissed Robert’s claim of invites and said that the dynamic shift in their friendship came after Robert’s meteoric rise to fame after Twilight’s incredible success.

While Andrew, Eddie, Charlie, and Jamie grappled with the uncertainties of breaking into the industry, Robert soared to unprecedented heights, becoming a global sensation. Jamie explained that Robert’s newfound stardom made it challenging for him to fit seamlessly into their group, resulting in a sense of detachment.

Despite the initial disparities in their careers, the group eventually found their individual paths to success. Jamie humorously noted that today, they are more settled, with families and thriving careers, looking back fondly on their journey from struggling actors to Hollywood royalty.

In the glitzy realm of Tinseltown, their story serves as a reminder that even in the most competitive of industries, enduring bonds can be forged, and dreams can become a reality, no matter how elusive they may seem at the outset.

