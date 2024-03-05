Did Austin Butler Improvise His Dune: Part Two Kiss With Onscreen Uncle Stellan Skarsgard? Actor Reveals

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two has gotten itself placed in everyone's mind since its release. All the people who have watched it are talking about it and the ones who haven't are thinking about it. With a lot to watch, Austin Butler recently spoke about the kiss scene in the movie.

Talking in a recent interview, the Elvis actor spoke about his role and the improvisations he made to it. Let's learn what the actor has to say about his character as Feyd-Rautha.

Austin Butler about his kiss with Stellan Skarsgard

Austin Butler plays the ruthless character of Feyd-Rautha, in Dune: Part Two. The psychotic character is chosen to lead the Harkonnens by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Rautha played by Butler is also tasked to kill Muad'dib, the Fremen name of Paul Atreides.

While the character of Rautha is chosen for these new duties, Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen who is his uncle promotes him. The two characters, Baron and Rautha are then shown to kiss each other in front of a crowd of hundreds, cheering at their leaders.

During his recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor spoke about this improvised and surprising scene.

Advertisement

"Oh, yeah. He’s game for anything. He’s the best. ... It’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else," said the Oscar-nominated star about his surprising kiss and Skarsgård.

Austin Butler loves cats

During the same interview, Austin Butler discussed a lot about fashion with the host. They discussed the outfits that he wore during the premiers, promotions, and press tours of Dune: Part Two. One can hear names such as Gucci, and Louis Vuitton in this short dialogue exchange.

Further during the video, following his Buzzfeed interview where he was seen playing with cats alongside Florence Pugh, the Master of the Air actor was asked if he was a “cat daddy now?”

To which Butler stated, “I am so sad because I didn't get to take that cat home, I truly… And I thought about it the other day, it almost brought me to tears. I loved that little cat so much.”

However, the actor can also be heard saying that he was about to start the tour, because of which he wouldn't have got time to take care of the cat “in the way that it would need.” The actor now wishes to have a cat soon, as he always had dogs.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now. Grab your tickets today and watch the epic saga of the new space opera.

ALSO READ: Dune Part Two: All You Need To Remember From The First Movie Before You Watch The Highly-Anticipated Sequel