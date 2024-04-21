'Holding Onto Gold': Timothee Chalamet Once Revealed He Listened To 12 Hours Of Unreleased Bob Dylan Music For Biopic Role

Following his immense success in the sequel of the popular Dune franchise, Timothee Chalamet has hopped on to another new journey, playing the lead role in Bob Dylan's upcomingt biopic. When Chalamet appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about his preparation for the biopic, the actor mentioned that he has heard 12 hours worth of unreleased Bob Dylan music in order to play the role of the legendary singer.

Timothee Chalamet talks about Bob Dylan’s music

The Beautiful Boy star came on Josh Horowitz’s podcast and discussed how Bob Dylan’s longtime manager, Jeff Rosen gave Timothee the access to the playlist of unreleased songs by the Nobel laureate which were recorded between 1959 and 1964. The reports also tell us that Chalamet will be singing in the biopic and referred to Dylan’s music as “gold”.

While speaking about this on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Timothee said, "This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully but he (Rosen) sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to '64. I feel like I'm holding onto gold or something". He also added that some of that music is available to Dylan's fans via bootlegs like The Minnesota Tapes.

More Details on ‘A Complete Unknown’

‘A Complete Unknown’ which stars Timothee Chalamet and Edward Norton, among others, is being directed by James Mangold. We will also see Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning alongside Chalamet in the film. The biopic will focus on Bob Dylan’s controversy of 1965 where he embraced the electric guitar which alienated many of his original fans. Fans are eager to witness Timothee's extraordinary performance in the biopic of one of the best American singer/songwriter.

