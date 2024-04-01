'She's So Clever': Dune: Part Two Director Denis Villeneuve Discusses Zendaya's Potential As Director With Steven Spielberg

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune: Part Two, expressed his admiration for Zendaya's potential to transition into directing during a conversation with fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The discussion, featured on The Director's Cut podcast releasing Tuesday, shed light on Villeneuve's appreciation for Zendaya's commitment and focus on set, even during periods when she wasn't actively filming.

Steven Spielberg Ponders Zendaya's Directorial Potential

While moderating the podcast, Spielberg brought up the topic of actors intrigued by filmmaking, leading Denis to mention Zendaya's curiosity and potential as a future director.

He praised her sharp mind and knack for absorbing information, hinting that her time observing behind the scenes could lead her to a director's chair someday.

Denis recalled Zendaya's constant presence on set, even when not filming, soaking up knowledge like a sponge sandwiched between him and the cinematographer.

Spielberg, intrigued by the idea, made a note to check Zendaya's availability, jokingly wondering aloud, "See if Zendaya is available..."

ALSO READ: Did Xavier Dolan Throw Shade At Millie Bobby Brown For Not Watching Movies? Find Out

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Talks Reprising Chani In Dune: Part Two And How She Connects To Her Character; ‘I Think She’s A Lot Tougher Than I Am’

Advertisement

Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actress, has dipped her toes into the world of production, flexing her skills as an executive producer for HBO's second season of Euphoria.

But that's not all – she's also stepped up to produce and star in the Netflix hit Malcolm & Marie, where she shared the screen with John David Washington.

Showing her appreciation for the experience, Zendaya took to Instagram, pouring her heart out in a post.

Zendaya captioned the post, "Being in this film is such an honor and I just wanted to come on here to express my deep gratitude, to Denis for not just his talent but his kindness, to everyone who’s heart went into making it and to everyone who’s taken their time to see it."

She thanked Denis not just for his talent but also for his kindness, and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Challengers Movie: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot And All We Know About The Zendaya Film So Far