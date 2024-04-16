Fimmaker Denis Villeneuve Gives Update On Book Adaptation For Dune 3 Script

As the second part of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie continues to impress audiences, Legendary Pictures has officially announced Dune 3, stirring excitement among fans. Villeneuve revealed in December 2023 that the script for the final installment is nearly finished. The Scrip will be based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah

Legendary Pictures and Denis Villeneuve are teaming up again for Dune 3, alongside another film based on Annie Jacobsen’s book Nuclear War: A Scenario. Villeneuve has hinted that Dune 3 will mark the end of the trilogy, with potential original twists.

Denis Villeneuve on creating a successful Dune trilogy

Villeneuve explained that Dune Messiah is more of a cautionary tale than a heroic one. During a 2023 interview with Empire, Denis said, “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Fans are curious if Villeneuve will stick closely to the 1969 book, as he did with the first two movies. Dune Messiah takes place twelve years after the events of the first book, showing Paul Atreides as Emperor, without Lady Jessica. This implies changes in the cast, with potential conflicts between characters like Paul, Chani, and Irulan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About the Dune: Prophecy TV Series

The ending of Dune: Part Two hints at possible deviations from Herbert's text, leaving room for dramatic plot twists in Dune 3. Meanwhile, a TV series called Dune: Prophecy, focusing on the Bene Gesserit order, is set to premiere on Max in 2024. The official tagline of Dune Prophecy read; "Dune: Prophecy is a Max Original prequel series to Dune, set 10,000 years before the original story. It follows two Harkonnen sisters navigating the universe's complexities to establish the Bene Gesserit sect"

Part Two has been a massive success, raking in $669.4 million worldwide since its release on March 1, 2024. For those who missed watching the sequel in theaters, Dune: Part Two will be available for digital rental or purchase starting April 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'The Show Has An Ending': Rebecca Ferguson Give Major Takes On The Silo Series' Future Season And Show Ending