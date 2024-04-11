'One Of My Biggest Inspirations': Storm Reid Showers Praises On Onscreen Sister And Euphoria Co-star Zendaya

This is a story about an actor who cannot stop fangirling her costar. Storm Reid shared that she still has to “sometimes try to not fangirl” when she is around her Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Reid has been the Dune actor’s fan since her childhood and continues to be so after over a decade even when she portrays her onscreen sister.

The Last of Us star Reid met Zendaya almost 10 years earlier. Reid, then nine years old, went to a Ben & Jerry's in Los Angeles and requested the Disney show Shake It Up star for a picture. Only a few years afterward, they star together in HBO’s popular teen drama series Euphoria– one other as Georgia "Gia" Bennett (Reid) and Rue Bennett (Zendaya). They were seen singing Beyoncé songs together in the trailer.

“She’s still one of my biggest inspirations, and I think she’s just so incredibly talented,” Reid said in an interview with Vogue.

This is not the first time the 20-year-old When They See Us actor has been all praises of her co-star. Previously, in an interview with People, Reid called Zendaya her “big sis” and mentioned sharing a close bond with Zendaya. “I always go to her for advice. She's always just super honest, super blunt, in the most loving, gentle way. But she's still gonna tell you how she feels. And I love that because I am a very blunt, straightforward person. Just cut around all of the extra fluff and, you know, get straight to the point,” she said.

About Euphoria

Created by Ron Leshem, Euphoria is one of the most popular teen shows on Netflix. The critically acclaimed show has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, among several other accolades.

Led by Zendaya, it deals with several issues that high school students face in their daily lives such as addiction, drug abuse, sexual identity, teenage sex, hookup culture, self-harm, mental health, and dating violence, among others. Zendaya also serves as one of the executive producers of the show.

The first season of Euphoria premiered in June 2019 followed by the second season in 2022 and is awaiting its third season which is expected to release in 2025.

