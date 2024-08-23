Did Camilla Dislike Kate Middleton During Initial Days Of Her Reign As Queen Consort? Find Out What Royal Experts Reveal

Queen Camilla has been the one to make headlines in the royal family ever since her alleged affair with King Charles, while the latter was already married to Princess Diana. The former Prince of Wales got together with Camilla Parker Bowles after filing for divorce from Lady Diana in 1996.

The duo got married in 2005, and reports have it that the Queen Consort initially disliked Kate Middleton. In a conversation with U.S. Weekly, the royal author, Christopher Andersen, revealed that Camilla did not think of Middleton as “of their class.”

While talking to the media portal, Andersen shared, “Camilla’s a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob.” He added that the Queen Consort was afraid of King Charles’ elder son and “was shaking like a leaf” in the presence of Prince William. The author claimed, “As soon as William left, she said she needed a gin and tonic.”

According to the sources, it wasn’t only the Prince of Wales who had issues with Camilla; Prince Harry, too, has shared a strained relationship with the Queen since the beginning. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex stated that he “begged” his father not to marry Ms. Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry also accused her stepmother of telling fake stories about him and the royal family to the media. In his book, the Duke wrote, “I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.”

The reports of alleged problems in relationships resurfaced on the internet again after Prince William removed Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, from the position of Duchy of Cornwell payroll in July. Andersen claimed that the Duke of Cornwell wanted to place his team in charge of managing the official paperwork.

Another source close to the royal family shared that while the bond between the duo was controversial, they have tried to clear out their differences after the health scares of King Charles and Princess Kate. Both the monarch and the Prince of Wales have been undergoing their cancer treatments, and amid the tough times, the duo needs their family to be one.

