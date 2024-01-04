Did Cedric the Entertainer steal Kat Williams' jokes? Exploring new allegations as the comedian bashes his counterpart

Katt Williams blasted Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly stealing one of his best jokes. On 3 January, while appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams criticized his fellow comedian, Cedric for denying the joke theft on the same show in 2022.

Williams also claimed that Cedric, as well as Steve Harvey, had previously apologized to him, so that’s why he never brought it up during their interactions and gave them a “pass for a decade.” But the comedian became frustrated when Cedric went on the podcast and publicly denied the allegations of joke theft.

Katt Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing his jokes

Katt Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing a joke from his comedy set in the late 90s, which he also performed on the BET program ComicView. Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday 3 January, the actor-comedian also aimed at fellow comics Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley during the podcast.

"For 30 years, they're a group. These aren't three random guys. All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth," Williams said. He also responded to Cedric, who denied that he stole the joke when he was on Shannon Sharpe‘s podcast in 2022. “He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.”Williams continued in the podcast, “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke and it’s my last joke and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Williams claimed that although Cedric and Steve Harvey, had previously apologized to him, the comedian became frustrated when Cedric went on the podcast and publicly denied the allegations of joke theft. “Why would you downplay me like that? Why would I give you a pass if you were just gonna lie?” Williams said.

Cedric responded to Katt Williams' accusations

After the latest podcast clips were shared on social media, Cedric the Entertainer responded to Katt Williams’ claims in Club Shay Shay’s Instagram comment section. “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katt's opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” he wrote. “I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat’. At the Gibson Amphitheater.” Cedric added, “And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m a grown-ass man. And none of that sh*t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”

Previously in November 2022, Cedric appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast and said that he thought it was “ridiculous” that Williams was upset and also denied stealing one of the comedian’s jokes. “I’ve seen this guy [Williams] 30 times. Like, dog, if you literally was that upset about it, like why didn’t you say nothing, like that don’t even make sense,” Cedric said at the time. “This is some internet shit, and that’s all I can say, so, you know, when I responded to him, he didn’t respond back to me and I left it at that.”

