Did Conan O’Brien Find Tom Hanks Sleeping On The SNL Conference Table? Find Out As Talk Show Host Reveals Details

Tom Hanks has been very sincere over his preparations for the Saturday Night Live sketches. During the actor’s appearance on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the host recalled finding Hanks lying on the SNL conference table with the papers with dialouges on his eyes and other things being scattered.

The talk show host and the Forrest Gump star first met on the sets of the comedy show in 1988. O’Brien recalled that when he entered the room, he saw the actor working on his script while sitting on the table. When he entered the same room at around 2 in the morning, the host shared that he saw Hanks sleeping on the table.

Elaborating over the incident, the podcast host shared, "I remember coming out once, and—I swear to God, I think it was maybe two in the morning.”

He further added, “They had shoved all the tables together, and you were lying on the tables like Christ, with some pages over your eyes, because you were trying to catch a couple of winks before you woke up and got back to writing at three in the morning."

Meanwhile, Hanks went on to add that while others came in for a bit, read their lines and left, it wasn’t the case with the actor. He practiced his lines for two days straight, and his hard work paid off too.

The sketch that he had been preparing for went on to be critically acclaimed, and the actor was honoured with an entry into the five-timers club, along with the celebrities who performed five to six times a week.

The You’ve Got Mail actor went on to become the SNL host seven times between 1985 and 1996. Hanks returned as the host on the show in 2006, 2016, and the latest being in 2020.

Sharing his learning from the comedy sketches, the Hollywood star went on to reveal, “You're the host. You say, 'Hey, I have some ideas for some sketches,' and every writer goes, 'Well, that's just great. You have ideas that will rob us of the opportunity to get our ideas read. How wonderful.'"

Tom Hanks was a part of some well-received sketches, including the Girl Watchers and Mr. Short Term Memory.

