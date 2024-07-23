Conan O’Brien Recalls Feeling Envious After Ex Lisa Kudrow Praised Matthew Perry; ‘Part Of Me Was Jealous’

We are all at a point in the world of pop culture and TV shows where the series Friends needs no introduction! Considered to be one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, it acquired a massive fanbase across the globe and continues to resonate with the audience long after its initial airing. With its lovable characters and hilarious jokes, it has become a timeless classic that never fails to entertain.

Recently, Conan O'Brien recalled a moment of jealousy when his ex, Lisa Kudrow, praised her Friends co-star, the late Matthew Perry. On the latest episode of his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the comedian said that Kudrow was impressed by Perry’s comedic chops during the early days of filming the show.

“You called me up, and you were raving about...” O’Brien shared, as Kudrow interjected, “Matthew.”

“Yes. And you were saying, he's so funny... There was part of me that was jealous,” O’Brien shared. “Like, I was okay. I make you laugh pretty hard, and you were like, 'No, you don't understand. This guy's really [funny].’”

More on Conan O'Brien and Lisa Kudrow

O'Brien and Lisa Kudrow were in a relationship from 1988 to 1993, before Friends became popular. But any romantic feelings, as well as any jealousy towards the late Perry, subsequently faded away. O'Brien even attended Kudrow's wedding to Michel Stern in 1995. Later on, O'Brien tied the knot with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, in 2002.

Advertisement

Other than Kudrow, the cast of Friends featured Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Furthermore, in O'Brien's podcast, Lisa Kudrow called her co-stars “phenomenally hilarious.”

Lisa Kudrow on rewatching Friends after Matthew Perry's death

Lisa Kudrow praised the late actor Perry, who played everyone's beloved character Chandler Bing. “He was such a huge [talent]. I thought that Chandler character, when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, they have a gay character, that’s good,' " she recalled.

Furthermore, even on Conan O'Brien's podcast, the actress said that she recently started being able to watch Friends again following the death of Perry, who died at age 54 in October 2023.

"After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn't about me. It had to do with him for some reason,” she said.

Advertisement

She confessed that at first, she couldn't bring herself to watch it because she couldn't handle the pain of his real-life absence. But now, she's making an effort to binge-watch the show while keeping Perry in her thoughts.

ALSO READ: Which Of The Friends Cast Members Have Kids? Meet The Children Of The Sitcom Stars