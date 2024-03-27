Did Daisy Kent Pull Out From Bachelor S28 Finale? Explains After Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson's Engage

Daisy Kent took a shocking step in the 28th season of The Bachelor. After reaching the finale, she decided to withdraw from the show, out of love. Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent came to a decision on the engagement day that she would get out of the competition gracefully. Did Kelsey Anderson say yes to Joey? Find out.

Did Kelsey Anderson say yes to Joey Graziadei?

As the proposal day came closer on the show, 28-year-old Joey wanted Kelsey to say yes. After Daisey revealed she would be self-eliminating herself, he got worried that no one would choose him in the end. He took courage and popped the question, to which Kelsey said “yes”.

Kent spoke to Joey and host Jesse Palmer after the Final Rose special on March 25, 2023. Daisy said, "I first realized when we were at the last rose ceremony when Rachel left and it was me, you and Kelsey together," and added, "And I just saw you two look at each other and I was like, woah. For the first time I was like, I don't think it's me, and I just remember that and then I was kinda trying to suppress my feelings and put it aside."

How did Daisy feel about the Proposal day?

Daisy was anxious about going on the final date. Daisy started, "I remember feeling it shouldn't feel like this, I shouldn't feel this anxious," and then added, "Then there was a moment when we were throwing the stones in the fire and I was like, oh, he can't like, he can't picture past this with me. And I think, as gut-wrenching as that was in the moment, I was kind of like, you know, I don't think its me." Joey was careful with his words as he did not want to lead her on. He said, "But from that looking back, you can see, it was more obvious." Only for the sake of Joey and the bond they shared, Daisy got out from the finale. She wanted Joey and Kelsey to be happy together.

Kelsey-Joey is one of the few couples who made it to the proposal day happily together. But it was Daisy who reminisced about the finale and said, "It was honestly, it was really great for me to watch because it was kind of validating in the fact that like, I knew it and I like, saw it.” While she is happy for her co-finalist and love on show to be together, Daisy is also so in love that in a pre-recorded video, she tells Joey’s sister that she wants Joey forever. Daisy told Carly and Ellie, "If he were like, to get down on a knee today, I would say 'yes' because i am in love with him.” She was “sure” about him. Daisy also wanted Joey's mother to be her mother-in-law. Joey and Kelsey are enjoying the end of Bachelor season 28. As we wait to see when they get married, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

