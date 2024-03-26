The Bachelor Season 28 Finale: Find Out Who Got Final Rose From Joey Graziadei

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale episode of The Bachelor season 28

Season 28 of The Bachelor has ended with lead Joey Graziadei handing out his final rose to one of his two remaining women: Kelsey Anderson or Daisy Kent.

The final episode kicked off with the women meeting Graziadei’s family separately. After Joey noted Kent held back while meeting his kinfolks, Kent revealed that she loved Joey too much but said it would hurt because she was worried he wasn't sure how he felt about her.

Indeed, it's as if Kent's intuition had foreseen the outcome. In the end, Kent did find herself departing heartbroken as Joey bestowed his final rose upon Kelsey Anderson, kneeling to propose marriage to her.

Further details about the proposal and other aspects of The Bachelor finale episode are just a scroll away.

‘Will You Marry Me?’ — Joey Graziadei chooses Kelsey Anderson as his woman

The 28-year-old tennis pro proposed to Kelsey Anderson, 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana, choosing her as his partner from among 32 participating women in The Bachelor season 28.

“Kelsey Alexandra Anderson, I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?” Joey said, against the stunning backdrop of Tulum Beach.

The engaged couple’s happy ending left Daisy, a 25-year-old accountant executive from Becker, Minnesota, heartbroken. She saw it coming for herself, though. During the final date portion of the episode, Daisy left the encounter, telling producers, “If I’m being 100% honest, I don't think it's me.”

A first for the show: The two finalists rode to meet the lead in the same SUV

Daisy and Kelsey, both vying for the affection of the same man, traveled to the proposal venue together in the same SUV, holding each other's hands. Upon reaching the location, Daisy was the first to exit the vehicle and confront her destiny, doing so with remarkable grace and courage.

“I do love you. But the thing is, you're not going to choose me,” Daisy told Joey with tears in her eyes.

“The last couple of days, I realized that you're not my person. And I know that you know. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want what's best for me. So I'm going to do what's best for me and I'm going to go.”

“You don't understand how special you truly are,” a crying Joey told a visibly heartbroken Kent before adding, “It hurts so much that I know I have something more special with someone else, and I know that's where my heart is leading me.”

Daisy left Joey behind, her head held high, embracing Kelsey on her way out.

Are Joey and Kelsey still together?

The couple are very much still together since the cameras stopped rolling.

In fact, the love birds are planning to move to New York this summer, per USA Today.

