Who Is Daisy Kent? Everything To Know About 'The Bachelor' Contestant Who Revealed Her Cochlear Implant On Season 28's First 1-on-1 Date

On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, contestant Daisy Kent left a lasting impression on lead Joey Graziadei by securing the season's inaugural one-on-one date. This special date allowed Daisy to share her story of hearing loss and her experience with a cochlear implant, leading to a deeper connection with Joey, who ultimately gave her a rose. Here's everything you need to know about Daisy.

Daisy's background and early life

Daisy, a 25-year-old contestant from Becker, Minnesota, currently residing in San Diego, California, has roots in a loving family with parents who have been married for over 30 years. Raised on a Christmas tree farm, Daisy's close-knit family serves as a model for her ideal romantic relationship.

Daisy's academic and professional pursuits

A San Diego State University graduate in digital and social media communications, Daisy is a member of Alpha Phi and currently works as an account executive at Jungo, a software development company. Her professional journey includes starting as a customer relationship specialist in 2020 and progressing to her current role since April 2023.

Daisy's hearing loss journey and advocacy

Daisy started losing her hearing at 15 due to Lyme disease, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of Meniere's disease at 17. In her advocacy for hearing-loss awareness, she founded the nonprofit "Hear Your Heart," supporting children with autoimmune disorders or hearing loss. Daisy is transitioning from her software sales role to run her nonprofit full-time. Documenting her cochlear implant journey on TikTok, Daisy partnered with Cochlear Americas to promote implants.

Daisy authored a children's book

In addition to her remarkable journey and hearing-loss advocacy, Daisy is actively contributing to improved representation by writing a children's book titled "Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew." The book aims to support children diagnosed with hearing loss, providing a heartfelt exploration of embracing uniqueness. In an Instagram post, Daisy expressed the emotional significance behind the story and her desire to assist kids, parents, and doctors navigating medical processes. She also authored a children's book, "Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew," aimed at helping children diagnosed with hearing loss.

Daisy Kent's impactful presence on The Bachelor extends beyond her romantic connection with Joey. Her openness about hearing loss, cochlear implants, and advocacy work adds depth to her character. As Daisy continues her journey to find love, viewers can expect her to inspire and educate with her compelling story, both on the show and in her advocacy efforts.

