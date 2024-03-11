Did Elle King Talk To Dolly Parton About Her Drunken Tribute? Singer Writes Message To Fans And Naysayers

Elle King finally broke her silence on the Grand Opry performance, during which the singer was “f..king hammered.” The performance was meant to honor country singer Dolly Parton, but after King’s misbehaviour, it received backlash from fans. The singer behaved inappropriately on the stage, angered some fans who claimed she “ruined” the Grand Opry night. However, in a recent post on Instagram, she revealed that she had a conversation with Dolly about that night.

Elle’s comment on the backlash and Dolly Parton’s reaction

The Grand Opry performance was held in January 2024 in honor of country queen Dolly Parton. However, Elle King, who was performing the tribute, slurred lines and cussed on stage, leaving fans with a bitter taste. During the performance, King said, ‘Hi, my name is Elle King. I’m f**king hammered.” She even made fun of the audience, “You all bought tickets for this shit? You ain't getting your money back.” Later, King admitted that she was drunk, and the Grand Opry issued an apology on her behalf.

The Exs and Ohs singer took to Instagram to react to the backlash, and wrote, “Oh no, my human was showing,” with #WWDD meaning What Would Dolly Do. King also confirmed that she chatted with Parton, who has forgiven her. She wrote in her post, “To everyone sending me love because I’m human and already talked to Dolly, I love you,”

The Silver and Gold singer said only good things about King, “Elle King is a doll. I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don’t we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it’” she said in an interview.

Elle’s upcoming show has been postponed for 8 months

After King’s horrible performance at Opry, fans expressed their anger on social media. A user on X wrote that Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified.” While another user wrote, “For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that.”

Following the disastrous night, King announced that her Texas show was postponed for 8 months, and fans think it had to do with the Opry drama. However, the singer has not commented on the reason for the delay.