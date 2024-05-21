Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Can Sloan Keep Her Secret as EJ's Demands Increases?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Sloan is losing control. Thanks to Leo, EJ knows her secret about baby Jude's parents. EJ has his demands to keep quiet, leaving Sloan in a tough spot.

If she disagrees, there will be consequences. While Sloan runs as fast as she can to stay in place, Eric gets support from Roman, who tries to keep out of Kate's way as she targets Ava.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Steve goes to Ava for information about Clyde, whom he blames for kidnapping Tripp and Wendy. Chad joins the hunt, blaming Clyde for Abigail's death. Many want Clyde back in prison, but he continues to outsmart them while running his drug empire.

Leo enjoys the high life on EJ's dime with his moral doubts behind him. After exploiting secrets for fun and profit, Leo relaxes with colleagues Stephanie and Everett. Perhaps Leo will be the one to uncover the truth about Bobby's situation, as he never hesitates to ask awkward questions.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In her office, Paulina offers Melinda her old job as DA. Melinda is tempted but worried about EJ's reaction. Paulina reassures her that as long as Melinda stays clean, EJ can't touch her. Melinda still looks scared.

EJ sees Nicole kissing Eric in the foyer and retreats to the living room. When Eric leaves, Nicole apologizes to EJ, explaining she had a fight with Holly and got drunk, so Eric brings her home. EJ thanked Eric for helping and reassured Nicole that he would care for her, though he seemed upset.

Johnny gives Chanel some crackers at the hospital when she feels queasy and tells her he posted his resume online for film jobs. They meet the specialist offscreen and discuss how everything looks good, but they can't do prenatal tests until 11 weeks. Chanel is determined to do anything for their baby, and she understands why her mother, Paulina, acted as she did.

Holly meets Tate in the park and talks about her fight with Nicole. They kiss, and Leo spies on them, taking photos. When they notice him, they beg him not to publish the pictures. Leo, trying to be a better person, agrees and deletes them. Eric returns home with food for Sloan but has to leave for work again. Though he seems unsure, he reassures her that she and Jude are his priority.

After dinner, Sloan gets excited about Eric's dream of having a house with a white picket fence and adding dogs and maybe another child. She thanks him for giving her this life. In the DiMera living room, Nicole tells EJ about her fight with Holly, and EJ reassures her that she's a great mother. Nicole is grateful to Eric for finding her at the bar. EJ asks if she did something she regrets, and Nicole says no. EJ thinks it would have been "unfortunate" if she had. Nicole tearfully wonders if losing their baby is punishment for her past mistakes. EJ comforts her.

After putting Jude to bed, Eric shows Sloan photos of their family, and they admire them together. Later, Sloan sings to Jude, and Eric secretly texts Nicole to check on her before leaving for work. Melinda decides to accept the DA job to protect herself from EJ. Paulina is pleased and invites her to dinner.

Chanel and Johnny get excited about their Christmas due date at the hospital and consider names. Johnny receives a job offer but needs to mention it to Chanel. Instead, he asks her out to dinner. They go to the Bistro but leave for the Pub when they see Paulina.

