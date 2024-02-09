What Is Emma Watson's Net Worth And Her 'Harry Potter' Earnings? Find Out

Emma Watson first played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter when she was just 9 years old. The British starlet has never looked back in her career since then. She is an actress, a model as well as an activist. Some of her most famous acting credits apart from Harry Potter, of course, include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Woman, and another cult classic, Beauty and the Beast. Her prolific and diverse professional portfolio through the year has not only earned her a name in the film fraternity but has also helped her amass a hefty bank balance.

We are curious to know just how much money the Harry Potter star has and we don't mind you joining us as we explore some lesser-known details of Emma Watson’s net worth.

Who is Emma Watson? – Details below!

Full Name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

Birth Place: Paris, France

Birth Date: April 15, 1990

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

Profession: Actor and Model

Nationality: British

Emma Watson is an English actress and model and the recipient of eight Teen Choice Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, and three MTV Movie and TV Awards among other acting accolades. In 2015, she featured on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list.

What is Emma Watson’s Net Worth?

As of writing this article in February 2024, Emma Watson’s net worth stands tall at $85 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, out of which $70 million came from the Harry Potter franchise alone. The other $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, came from Beauty and the Beast.

Advertisement

Emma Watson – Early Life

She was born on April 15, 1990, in Paris, France. Her parents Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby were lawyers by profession. Post her parent's divorce, Emma Watson moved to Oxfordshire, England, and lived with her mother. Young Emma spent her weekends with her dad in London.

Emma first showed interest in acting when she was just six and trained in acting, singing, and dancing at the Oxford branch of Stagecoach Theater Arts. Fortunately for Emma, she did not have to wait long before she scored her first acting role as Hermoine Granger alongside Daniel Radcliff and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter. The film not only put her on the world map, but it also helped the young actress amass considerable wealth.

Emma Watson – Personal Life

Emma Watson is among those actors who chose to prioritize academics alongside their careers, even after attaining fame. Between 2011 and 2013, Watson made a conscious decision to divide her time between acting and her academic pursuits. She studied at Brown University and Oxford’s Worcester College and eventually graduated from Brown in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Emma Watson is also a certified yoga and meditation coach. She reportedly attended a Canadian facility to earn her certificate. In 2014, the Harry Potter actress was asked about her faith and she stated that she identifies herself as a spiritual universalist.

33-year-old Watson is also a passionate activist. In 2014, she was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. The same year she delivered a speech at the UN Headquarters in New York City and launched the UN Women campaign HeForShe which calls out men to advocate for gender equality. Emma Watson also advocated for the participation of women in politics during her 2014 Uruguay visit as a UN Ambassador.

The following year, she delivered a speech about gender equality at the World Economic Forum’s annual winter meet. In 2016, Emma began a feminist Goodreads book club Our Shared Shelf. In 2019, Emma helped launch a legal advice line with the Rights of Women for people who have experienced sexual harassment at work.

Emma Watson Real Estate

Emma Watson made her first big property purchase in 2008 when she turned 18. She bought a luxury ski chalet in Meribel, France, for $1.2 million. Additionally, Emma owns a $3.3 million residence in London. Since Emma Watson works in Hollywood, she is sure to have a base in the States as well but no details of it are publically known. In a 2017 interview with Variety Magazine, Watson revealed that due to privacy concerns, she bought a home with a paparazzi-proof entrance through Skype without even seeing the property. This piece of information does not come as shocking news since Emma Watson is known to lead a largely quiet and private life.

Advertisement

Emma Watson Endorsements

Like every actor and public figure, endorsements act as a major money-making factor for Emma Watson. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she makes about $5 million to $10 million per year just through brand endorsements. Over the years, Emma has endorsed brands like Prada, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Lancom, and more.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.