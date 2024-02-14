From Harry Potter To Freaky Friday: Top 15 Best Movies For Tweens Of All Time

It can be difficult to find a movie that both children and adults will enjoy. Fun movie nights could be made more interesting with a list of movies that we present to you in this article. From Jumanji to Harry Potter, here are our top 15 choices that could be fun to watch with tweens.

1. Harry Potter Series

A wizard movie series filled with magic and friendship can be a good watch with the kids. Defeating villains and finding one’s identity amongst the four schools can keep the kids and the adults on the edge of their seats with the question of what happens next. Quite a recommended watch for movie nights.

2. The Baby-sitters Club

A lighthearted movie where a group of girls who are into babysitting jobs turn their occupation into a fun summer camp. However, there is a conflict when a grumpy old neighbor wishes to spoil their plan. The movie runs along the narrative of bonding, family issues, friendships, and a lot more.

3. The Goonies

Perfect entertainer for the kids. The story is all about how a bunch of friends try to save Mike's house amidst all the tension and adventure. There are parts with witty dialogue and good humor. If you are looking for a laugh-filled ride, this movie is a sure-shot winner amongst the others.

4. The Princess Diaries

A high school drama where it's all cliche yet fun. Anne Hathaway, in the role of a schoolgirl, brings charm to the screen. The narrative follows a teen girl who, all of a sudden, gets the title of princess. It is interesting to watch how she copes with her surroundings, friends, family, and a secret about her late father.

5. Freaky Friday

A remake so good that you could watch it again and again. If you are up for a laughter riot, then the 2003 version of Freaky Friday is for you. A soothing comedy that follows the story of a mother-daughter duo who gets into the bodies of each other, and how this mishap gets the two closer. Kids and adults would love this movie.

6. 13 Going On 30

The 2004 movie starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo is a fun watch as a young girl’s wish to directly jump to adulthood comes true. Along with her, Mark Ruffalo, her childhood best friend, falls in love with her. It is a good watch if you are a fan of rom-coms. This brings a new twist to the genre.

7. Jumanji

Are you a fan of action movies? Then this film is perfect for you. Jumanji is filled with action sequences, adventures, a little bit of humor, and lots of fun. The first installment of the series follows the journey of a boy who gets sucked into a game called Jumanji. It keeps the audience curious as to the next move of the character.

8. Baby’s Day Out

One of the best movies for teens. Baby’s Day Out is one hell of a movie that could make you laugh till it hurts. Following a baby’s adventure across the city to escape a few bad men is a lot of fun to watch. Kids, teens, and adults would all love the film for its plot and execution. A must-watch.

9. The Cinderella Story

The classic tale given a modern touch is The Cinderella Story. When Sam escapes from the stepmother and the sisters to meet her love interest at midnight, it's all chaos and love. The movie follows the lines of the iconic story. You know the story, and yet you would want to watch the film.

10. The Fault in our Stars

For this one, you should keep your tissue boxes ready. It's a love story so beautiful that it could make you cry. The movie, adapted from John Green’s novel of the same title, follows the story of a couple who are fighting cancer and falling in love at the same time. Teens and Adults will love this movie, one scene at a time.

11. Five Feet Apart

Is it possible to fall in love with another person without ever touching them? Well, this movie makes it believable. Yet again, a love story too good to be skipped. The film will make you laugh, cry, smile, and celebrate all together. It follows the story of two people who meet at a hospital, where they are not allowed to touch, but they fall in love. It will make the teens feel grateful for life.

12. Enola Holmes

A 2022 sequel to Sherlock Holmes is a perfect tween watch. The story follows the adventures of a young girl who is determined to solve cases. It is a perfect watch for the Stranger Things fans as Millie Bobby Brown shines in a different role here.

13. Millions

A movie so pure and heartwarming that it could make you cry. The story is filled with emotions when a young boy finds a bag full of cash after his mother’s demise. While he wishes to put money to good use, his brother just wants to have fun with the money before England delves into a huge currency exchange situation. The film is filled with values and morals that are perfect for teenagers.

14. Newsies

A musical is perfect for a young audience. The movie tells the story of a newspaper boy who leads a strike by other paper boys. It's fun to watch how the boys untangle a messy situation. Above all, the music is by Alan Menkin, so you know it has to be good.

15. The Avengers Series

Teens love superhero films. Especially the ones where the main character has the power to destroy the villain. The Marvel Avengers series is exactly the kind of action that the tween audience looks up to. Right from the first film of the series, the viewers are curious as to what can be expected from the next part. From Iron Man to the Avengers Endgame, it's all very well picturized. The teens and even the adults would love it.

