Britney Spears Reminisces About Being A 'Passionate Eater' In New Post; Talks About Ex Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears recently opened up about her relationship with food and weight in a candid social media post. The singer reflected on being a "passionate eater" and also referenced her ex-husband Sam Asghari in the post.

In an Instagram post on January 19, 2024, Spears discussed how she has always had a strong passion for food. "I'm a very passionate person and I eat too much when I'm nervous or the kids are nervous...food is one of my weaknesses!!!" she wrote in the post. The 40-year-old singer said that she has always been "a passionate eater" and that food has been one of her weaknesses.

Relationship with food

Spears elaborated on how food has been an emotional crutch for her at times. She said that she eats more when she or her kids are feeling nervous or anxious. The singer acknowledged that food is an important part of life but can also be problematic if not kept in check. Spears' post gives insight into how strongly tied her emotions have been to eating habits over the years.

Spears' struggle with her weight and relationship with food has been well-documented over the years. The singer faced intense scrutiny over her body image during her rise to fame in the late 90s. She has also been open about struggling with eating disorders like bulimia in the past. However, in her recent post, Spears seemed in a more positive place regarding accepting herself as she is.

Reference to ex Sam Asghari

In her post, Spears also made a reference to her ex-husband Sam Asghari, writing "It's important for people like myself who might have a tendency to be nervous to stay calm. My ex told me he was scared of me when I got like that so I have to remember that's not good for me or the people I love to be around".

Spears was married to fitness trainer Sam Asghari from 2022 to 2023 before filing for divorce. After reading Spears' new memoir, Asghari said he was happy about how their love story was portrayed before the split. "That made me smile, to be honest," he said. The reference in Spears' recent post provides further insight into her past relationship with Asghari.

In conclusion, Britney Spears' candid social media post gave her fans a thoughtful look into her ongoing relationship with food and weight over the years. The pop star reflected on having a "passion" for eating while also making a reference to her ex-husband Sam Asghari. Spears' post provides a glimpse into her personal journey with self-acceptance.

