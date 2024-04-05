‘Literally Started Crumbling’: Emma Roberts Reveals How She Hung Up Birthday Phone Call From Britney Spears Mistaking It As Prank

The American Horror Story: Delicate actress acknowledged that she is “always nervous” about getting pranked during Monday’s Live with Mark and Kelly show. Roberts, 33, stated, “I’m vigilant year-round, especially with my family and friends, but I’ve made mistakes in the past, very incorrect.” The actress recalled a birthday from her early years, when Spears, 42, surprised her with a call from her mother, Kelly Cunningham, and aunt, Julia Roberts.

Britney Spears pranked Emma Roberts

“It was my birthday, and I was probably eight or nine years old. This was back when landlines were still in use,” she said. “Someone’s on the phone for you, my mother and aunt stated as they gave me the landline. And I thought, ‘Who?’ Happy birthday, Emma,” the Toxic singer remarked, as recalled by the Unfabulous alum. Britney Spears is it. She said, “And I looked at them and hung up and was like, ‘Mm-hmm, nice,’” but realized it was a joke. But then my folks said, “No, that was her.”

Roberts clarified, “I was and still am the biggest Britney Spears fan. And I started to literally crumble, thinking, ‘Can we get her back on the phone?’” They called her back. “Star 69 or whatever,” Kelly Ripa jokingly said. Roberts said, “I was like click right away,” gesturing to hang up the phone. “Oh my gosh, Britney,” When Mark Consuelos enquired about what the two had discussed, the former member of Scream Queens said she was too startled to talk.

Advertisement

She remarked, “I was eight years old and was so mortified and nervous that all I could say was, ‘Thank you so much.’” “The thought is making me tremble.” After the event, Roberts said that she “probably” sobbed, but she also said, “In that moment, I thought I got them.” I told them, “Good try, everyone.” Nice trick. It’s not entirely impossible to receive a surprise eighth birthday call from none other than Britney Spears, who peaked as a music sensation in 1999 if your aunt is Julia Roberts and you’re Emma Roberts.

Roberts also revealed to Ripa and Consuelos that she had met Kim Kardashian while shopping at Dash, the now-closed store run by the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, long before their paths crossed on AHS. Roberts stated, “You know, it’s so funny. Kim and I were raised in Calabasas, California, and I used to shop at Dash, the business owned by her and her sisters when I was a youngster. I used to shop there and talk with them while they worked there before the 2007 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I was like, Wow, when we were on the show.”

ALSO READ: Julia Roberts Lauds Ryan Gosling's 'Dimension' In Barbie; Calls His Performance As Ken 'Remarkable'

About American Horror Story: Delicate

The official American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 trailer has finally been released. Based on Danielle Valentine’s 2023 novel Delicate Condition, the 12th chapter of the horror anthology series is split into two parts. AHS: Delicate Part 2 is scheduled to broadcast on FX on April 3, 2024, following the airing of the first half of the season in September 2023.

The narrative centers on Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) as actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who falls prey to a demonic cult. On October 18, 2023, AHS: Delicate Part 1 concluded its five-episode run. In its closing moments, viewers were exposed to a new murder investigation following the passing of Taylor Richardson’s character Babette, Anna’s competitor.

AHS: Delicate Part 2 will continue where the first one left off, with much greater stakes. The first few seconds of the trailer feature Roberts’ woman witnessing a spider emerge from her pregnant tummy and munching bones. In the teaser, Kim Kardashian plays Anna’s sinister publicist, Siobhan Corbyn, whose persona appears to have taken a dark turn in the second part of the current episode. In the last seconds of the teaser, Anna refers to Siobhan as a monster. In response, she says, “I am so much worse,” indicating what may be expected from her character going forward.

Advertisement

Many loose ends, including the background of Cara Delevigne’s character and Taylor’s murder, should be tied off in the last four episodes of Delicate Part 2 (named Opening Night, Ave Hestia, Little Gold Man, and The Auteur). The reason the cult chose Anna for the terrifying pregnancy of which we’ve seen teasing glimpses is also anticipated to be the subject of the next episodes.

ALSO READ: 'Calabasas To Here': Emma Roberts Reveals She Shopped At Kim Kardashians' Boutique Store Before Becoming Costars For American Horror Story