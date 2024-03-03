Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Opens Up About Their Divorce In Rare Interview; Says 'People Move On'

It is no secret that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears's marriage was short-lived, as the duo called it quits last year. The divorce was messy and surrounded by heated arguments and cheating allegations, but the pair stated the reason to be "irreconcilable differences." For the first time since the split, Asghari opened up about his past with the singer during a chat with People's Magazine.

Sam Asghari reflects on life after divorce

Asghari is not someone who holds grudges, in fact he was a constant pillar of support to Spears during her conservatorship battle. But sometimes, things don’t work out, and people grow apart. The actor reflects on his time with Spears saying “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart, and people move on.”

The ‘Toxic’ singer and Asghari met on the ‘Slumber Party’ music video sets in 2016 and started going out. After 6 years of relationship, the couple tied the knot in June 2022 after the singer won the conservatorship case. However, the marriage fell apart in 14 months, and the pair divorced in August 2023. Both needed time and space to work on their personal growth, and the marriage ended amicably. Recently, Asghari spoke about his relationship with spears with fondness and gratitude.

He also disliked people who bad-mouth their partners after a split. Asghari feels that a partner is someone you eat with and share a life with and should be respected no matter how the relationship turns out. Bitching about his Ex is something that he never wishes to do, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Asghari’s new approach to life as he touches 30

Sam Asghari turned 30 on March 3 rd , which once seemed a huge deal to the actor. However, he realized that as people get older, they become wiser which makes life easier, so as someone who had positive outlook towards life, he is excited to enter 30s.

Despite facing ups and downs Asghari is optimistic about his future “I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,”

At the moment, The actor wishes to focus on his work and lead a peaceful life with his Doberman- Porsha, “the only woman in his life.” As far as dating is concerned, the actor wishes to take things slow, “I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon.”

