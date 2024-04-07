'The Jesus Year': Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates 33rd Birthday On Sweet Magnolias Set; Expresses Gratitude For Wishes

Hollywood actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears thanked everyone on her 33rd birthday via her recently shared Instagram post in April this year. Jamie Lynn, who celebrated her birthday on the sets of Sweet Magnolias expressed her gratitude and shared photos from the celebrations. Earlier in March this year, the actress celebrated her 10th marriage anniversary with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates turning 33 on Sweet Magnolias Set

Jamie Lynn Spears, who turned 33 on April 4 this year, celebrated her birthday on the sets of Sweet Magnolias.

In the Instagram post, Jamie Lynn mentioned she has entered her ‘Jesus year’, a common phrase to describe ‘rebirth’ someone has experienced at 33 (also an age that Jesus Christ was). She also expressed gratitude for how loved she felt by her coworkers, family, and fans alike on the set.

Sharing a string of photos on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “33 (balloon emoji) the Jesus year. so, I guess I better start it off by saying THANK YOU JESUS for this life I get to live, and all the wonderful people I get to share it with.”

"I don’t take a second of it for granted, not even one. Today, I felt so much love from everyone at work, as well as from all of the lovely humans who sent their love to me," she continued.

Jamie Lynn further added, "I haven’t gotten the chance to respond to everyone, but I hope y’all know how much I appreciate each of you followed by three white heart emojis thanks sooooo much for all the birthday love today- I love y’all right back."

Spears shared her on-set photos which seem to be from the filming of the fourth season of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. The entire cast celebrated with a cake for Spears, as well as coffees listing her character name, Noreen, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s character, Maddie.

According to her recent Instagram post, the coffee could have also been for Spears’ oldest daughter, Maddie Briann, who appeared to be visiting the film set with sister Ivey Joan. Spears shared a few snaps of her family, from a family walk outside to a mirror selfie.

Jamie Lynn Spears received birthday wishes from her co-stars

Jamie Lynn Spears received birthday wishes from the other Hollywood stars too.

Fellow Zoey 101 star Victoria Justice joined in the well wishes throughout Spears’ Instagram comments. “Happy birthday Jamie,” she wrote, followed by a few emojis. Her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten also commented “Happy birthday!”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears starred in the popular teen sitcom Zoey 101 (2005–2008) and its recent sequel film Zoey 102 (2023). She is currently seen in Sweet Magnolias since 2020.

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her 10th anniversary with her husband Jamie Watson

2024 is a year of celebrating milestones for the actress. Last month, she celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband Jamie Watson. She shared her anniversary moments on Instagram.

“10 years of marriage is something to proud of," she captioned a family-centric Instagram post, which was concluded with a joke: "Like, that's a long time to tolerate someone's bs."

Netflix's Sweet Magnolias airs all three seasons on the streaming platform.

