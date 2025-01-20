Did Jessica Simpson’s Weight Loss Play A Role In Her Split With Eric Johnson? Report

When the news about Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s split rolled in, people were seemingly shocked after hearing it. Now, in the latest news about the two, a source revealed to Page Six that she ended her marriage with him after a dramatic 100-pound weight loss that reportedly made her feel more confident and young.

This was revealed to the aforementioned outlet by a family source, who also shared that Simpson’s new body has “unleashed a whole new side of her personality.”

Further, while referring to her former husband, Nick Lachey, who she starred with in the reality show in the 2000s titled Newlyweds, the insider shared, “She suddenly felt 21 again—except when she was 21 for real, she was a married TV star who had to behave.”

The source also told the outlet how the I Belong to Me singer began to desire to “sow her wild oats” in a manner Simpson never could, as she used to go back to her old patterns that were unhealthy in order to maintain her slim figure.

While recalling the songstress’ continuous struggles with losing weight, the insider revealed to the publication that previously the I Wanna Love You Forever singer always had to work hard in the gym and “via starvation diets” to lose weight and remain that way.

The source revealed to the outlet that her divorce form was not entirely Simpson’s doing. The insider mentioned Johnson checking out and him being “so over it” and the songstress for some time now so “infidelity on his part is not out of the question,” adding, “But it’s also not out of the question” for the singer as well

As per the outlet, the NFL star appears to think that the There You Were singer has been facing problems with control in her life even though she has been sober since 2017.

According to the source, her family and friends also thought that she was not in a good place, but they insisted that she did not fall off the wagon.

