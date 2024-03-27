Did Kate Middleton's Friends Not Know About Her Cancer Diagnosis? Source Reveals Princess Of Wales Kept Everything Under Wraps

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales was tight-lipped about her cancer diagnosis, leaving even her close friends in shock!

After speculations around Kate Middleton spiraled out of control, she broke her silence and shared the reason for her prolonged absence. On Friday, March 22, the Princess posted a pre-recorded video of her revealing cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by People.com, sources revealed that "the circle of knowledge was very tight," and mentioned that even Middleton’s close friends and confidants were unaware until the public announcement. "It was a heck of a shock" for the Princess' friends, said the source in the report.

Kate Middleton’s family is her support system

The Princess kept her diagnosis secret from the public. However, she was supported by her inner circle, including her husband, Prince William, her parents, Carole and Michael, and younger siblings, Pippa and James.

James Middleton shared a picture of him and Kate as kids and captioned, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you, too.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also learned about Kate’s cancer diagnosis through the public announcement, highlighting the estranged relationship between the brothers. A source revealed that the princess is not looking for support from the Duke and Duchess and has her family by her side.

Advertisement

The Princess tries to have a sense of normalcy amidst treatments

The process of undergoing cancer treatment can feel isolating, but Kate and William are trying to maintain normalcy in their lives. The couple were spotted at the children’s sports events and lessons in recent weeks. They were also spotted running errands at Windsor’s Farm Shop.

"Having fun together when they can is very important," a family friend said, as mentioned in the report. The friend in the report further stated: "This is about her feeling supported. She doesn’t feel isolated at all."

Prince William and Princess Kate will have a low-key easter celebration at home

This year, the family will not participate in the royals’ traditional Easter services at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are reportedly on Easter break, and the family of four will celebrate the long Easter weekend at home. As mentioned in the video, children are a priority for the Princess of Wales.

Advertisement

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in the video announcement.

“It's taken us time to explain everything to their kids in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," the Princess of Wales said as she requested time, space, and privacy for her family.