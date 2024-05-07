Shabana Azmi gives Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s examples to address women's position in industry; says THIS about pay disparity

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is one of the most loved celebrities and has been in this industry for five decades. To glorify her career, the New York Indian Film Festival is going to celebrate her 50-year cinematic journey. In a new interview, she discussed women's position in the industry and also the rise in women-led stories.

While addressing the topics, Shabana Azmi mentioned the names of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The Fire actress also talked about the pay disparity in the industry.

Shabana Azmi on change in depiction of female actors in industry

Speaking to Mid-Day, Shabana Azmi highlighted the topics of women's position in the industry. Sharing how she views the change in the depiction of female actors, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said that the scenario has improved vastly. According to her, earlier, it was only left to parallel cinema to give women substantial roles.

"Today, look at the roles Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are doing in mainstream films. I believe if change has to happen, it should reflect in mainstream cinema, or you are preaching to the converted. That there are so many women on the set today in positions of authority is a good sign. Since there are so many female writers now, I hope it will lead to more women-centered content," she said.

Shabana Azmi remains optimistic about pay disparity

Discussing the topic of pay disparity, the veteran actress remained optimistic. She stated that it will change when women-centric films start making money at the box office. "Heroes need to be ready to play second fiddle like women did all these years," added Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi's filmography

The 73-year-old actress won five National Film Awards for Best Actress. The Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Her debut film was Shyam Benegal's directorial debut Ankur (1974). Some of her notable films are Shyam Benegal's Nishant (1975), Junoon (1978), Susman (1978), and Antarnaad (1992); Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players); Mrinal Sen's Khandhar, Genesis, Ek Din Achanak; Saeed Mirza's Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai; Sai Paranjpye's Sparsh and Disha; Gautam Ghose's Paar; Aparna Sen's Picnic and Sati; Mahesh Bhatt's Arth; and Vinay Shukla's Godmother, and many others. She was recently seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

