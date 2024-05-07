Ella Rae Wise and Beau Dan Edgar’s relationship might have been over even before it began properly. Wise took over to Instagram whilst on a solo holiday and shared something that led to fans wondering if the couple had broken up. The actress has been sharing cryptic stories and posts while giving sneak peeks of her holiday.

Ella Rae Wise & Dan’s Relationship Is Over?

TOWIE’s actors, Ella and Dan’s relationship began when the duo was on a cast trip in Bali at the beginning of the year and their romance seemed to be going well. The 23-year-old Ella fell head over heels in love with 33-year-old, Dan and the feelings were mutual. Ella, who is having the time of her life in Dubai without Dan shared a cryptic message in a story that read, ‘Best revenge is showing them your life got better after they left.’ The actress has also been sharing a few pictures of her holiday which includes an evening view of beach chairs with candles all around the table.

Furthermore, Ella took part in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram on 17th April where her fans asked her several questions. One of the questions was about why the actress had moved to a small house from a big house and to this Wise replied, "Because I’m an independent princess who doesn't need a man to depend on to fund my lifestyle." Before this Q&A session, she also shared a post about being independent. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ella and Rae’s Relationship Timeline: Here is all we know!!

Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edgar first got close to each other when they were in Bali with the whole cast of TOWIE. The couple fell for one another quickly and in scenes that aired in the new series of the reality show, Ella and Dan can be seen kissing and getting steamy. Their relationship shocked the whole TOWIE cast when it blossomed out earlier this year. Even on the home turf, the couple didn’t hide their feelings and were caught snogging in the street before reaching the ice rink.

Notably, Dan’s ex, Amber Tuner who he dated for six years was also forced to see the new pair getting all cosy. Turner was evidently upset over the whole situation and said that she considered Dan her family along with their pet dog, Oliver. As for Dan, he spoke OK! about his relationship with Ella and said that everything happened with them naturally while they were shooting for the show. Edgar said, "We were away together- two of the only single people on the show. It has just naturally happened. If you get on with someone and you find them attractive, then it is going to happen."

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: La La Anthony Dons Alexander McQueen’s Floral Ensemble Giving It Gothic Update; See Here