Met Gala 2024: Adrien Brody Sports Blonde Hairdo As He Walks Green Carpet With Girlfriend Georgina Chapman

Actor Adrien Brody and his girlfriend Georgina Chapman arrived in their classic timeless style at Met Gala 2024. Along with their twinning outfits, it was Adrien’s blonde hair color that piqued onlookers’ interest. When asked about the change in hairstyle, he said that he was bored and it was not a new look for an upcoming film.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman rock Met Gala 2024

Actors Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman made their stylish entry at Met Gala 2024 on the green carpet. Adrien dyed his long hair blonde and looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo followed by a solid bow tie on his pure white shirt with a neat stubble beard. He chose to have his big bird brooch for a unique look.

Georgina donned a monochrome (black and white) puffy outfit accessorized with shiny earrings and diamond rings. She kept her styled blonde hair open for a stunning look.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when a reporter asked The Darjeeling Limited star on the carpet why he dyed his hair blonde or whether it was meant for a role. Brody said that he had not dyed his hair blonde for his film stating, "No, I just was bored."

Moreover, the romantic pair began dating in February 2020 as confirmed by People. Both Brody and Chapman made their red carpet debut back in 2021 at the Tribeca Film Festival of Clean premiere in New York City.

Adrien Brody on his astonishment being recognized by someone

Adrien Brody also talked about getting recognized by someone on an aeroplane even though he was wearing a mask, sunglasses, baseball hat, and hoodie. This reflects how the actor strongly wants to conceal his identity in public.

"When we landed, a young man sitting behind me said, 'Man, I love your movies.' I couldn't for the life of me understand how he recognized me," Brody said.

Meanwhile, Adrien Brody is well-known for his 2002 Oscar-winning film The Pianist followed by his iconic roles in films and series Succession, Love The Hard Way, Clean, and many other renowned works.

