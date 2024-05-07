12 PHOTOS and VIDEOS of Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy's lavish home in Hyderabad

Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun and his better half Sneha Reddy are undeniably one of the most celebrated couples in the industry. The couple along with their 2 beautiful kids Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan live in Hyderabad in the most classy and dreamy home.

Allu Arjun and Sneha give several glimpses of their adorable paradise on social media. So, without any further delay let's take a quick tour of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's house.

House tour of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's paradise

Allu Arjun’s house is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad which has a huge garden along with a picturesque view. The actor lives with his wife Sneha Reddy, his adorable daughter, son Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun was earlier living with his parents in Hyderabad's posh society Jubilee Hills but later moved out after the marriage of his brother Allu Bobby, who is a producer by profession.

The Living Room

The living room of Allu Arjun and Sneha’s new house has wonderfully designed walls with sprawling golden-colored sofas. The room has been decorated with amazing artifacts and statues that give a luxurious feel. Also, the flooring has a white texture that gives a sense of royalty while making the room look spacious. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out pictures of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s living room

Dining Room

The dining room has chairs along with a huge squared table for a perfect family dinner. The table has been covered with tablecloths from two sides to keep it in a perfect shape. The dining room is surrounded by many lights to give it a more adorable look.

Check out Allu Arjun and Sneha’s dining room

Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan’s artistic room

The room of Allu Arjun's adorable kids is truly one of the most beautiful and inspiring spaces for many who want to give their children’s rooms a fun look. The room consists of many books, graphic novels and motivational quotes and posters placed around the wall.

The room also has wonderful hand paintings made by Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan that showcase their immense talent. The room walls are covered in a white along with white windows.

Check out Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan’s room

Garden Area and Swimming Pool

The Bunny star and his family are ardent lovers of nature and love greenery which also reflects in their home decor. Allu Arjun has a huge garden area in his house which is named Allu Gardens.

The sprawling garden area looks nothing short of a big-budget movie set. The actor loves gardening in his free time to embrace the beauty of nature.

The garden area also has a huge statue of Gautam Buddha which has been placed on a white textured stone. The area is also circulated with white-colored sofas which are surrounded by trees and bushes which exude a zen vibe.

The area also has a playground in which his kids have immense fun playing around and a rectangular-shaped swimming pool covered with a huge canopy.

Check out Allu Arjun’s garden and swimming pool area

Advertisement

The Kitchen Area

Allu Arjun's kitchen has all the luxuries that a perfect home needs to have. The kitchen area has a huge wooden table where Sneha and her kids make wonderful dishes and spend time with each other. The kitchen area has been designed in a white texture along with white cupboards.

Check out Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's kitchen area

So, this was a house tour of Allu Arjun’s luxurious and classy home located in Hyderabad that has all the qualities and grandeur that turn each occasion into a memorable moment!

ALSO READ: 13 PHOTOS and VIDEOS: A sneak peek into Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad house