Today is the day when the A-listers put their fashionable foot forward in custom dresses at the Met Gala red carpet. While the Internet is flooded with the Met Gala 2024 looks, television actress Kavita Kaushik took a fun twist on the prestigious event and shared how she would like to dress for the event.

Trust us when we say her look would surely raise some eyebrows as it is the most unconventional of all.

Kavita Kaushik shares her ‘forever Met Gala look’

Kavita Kaushik is picking outfits for the Met Gala in a unique way! She recently posted a photo of herself all bundled up in winter gear inside a tent, holding a thermal water bottle. In the caption, she humorously declared it as her "forever Met Gala look."

From the tent, one can see the beautiful pine trees and the mountain views. It seems the picture is from one of her trekking adventures.

Well, if the FIR actress ever turns up the Met Gala red carpet in this attire, how do you think Miranda Priestly would rate her outfit?

Check out Kavita Kaushik's look here:

Talking about her career, Kavita Kaushik became a household name with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautela in FIR. Besides, she has also been part of shows like Tera Chhalaava, Kutumb, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kiim, among others. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Bigg Boss 14, and others.

Currently, she is busy with Punjabi films and was last seen in the comedy film Carry On Jatta 3. Besides being a versatile actress and yoga practitioner, Kaushik is also an organic beauty entrepreneur. She also played significant roles in many Bollywood films, including Zanjeer, Mumbai Cutting, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

Kavita Kaushik maintains an active social media presence and stays in touch with her fans with regular posts. Known for her bold personality, she is often seen hitting back at trolls with her strong replies.

