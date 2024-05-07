Bartender: Glass of God Episode 6 Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot, And More

Bartender, a Japanese manga series crafted by Araki Joh, centers around Ryu Sasakura. Ryu, a prodigious bartender with a knack for concocting the perfect cocktail, uses his skills to alleviate the troubles and soothe the souls of his troubled clientele. With Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 6 just around the corner, fans can find out the episode’s release date, streaming details, and more here.

ALSO READ: Ambitious, Fierce And Passionate; Here Are The Top 10 Best Scorpio Anime Characters

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 6 release date and streaming details

Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. For viewers outside of Japan, the episode will likely be available on Wednesday, May 8, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, depending on your time zone. English-subtitled versions will be accessible at varying times. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Japanese viewers can catch the episode on TV Tokyo and on-demand platforms such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai. Globally, viewers can watch Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 6 on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, and Aniplus TV, among other streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric

Advertisement

Expected plot of Bartender: Glass of God Episode 6

Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 6 may shift the focus towards Ryu's personal journey as he navigates a new challenge within the world of bartending. As Ryu continues his bartending work at Eden Hall, he may encounter a particularly difficult customer or situation that tests his skills and wisdom behind the bar.

As with previous episodes, Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 6 will likely also feature the art of mixology as a central theme, with Ryu using his expertise to craft cocktails that not only tantalize the taste buds but also serve as a catalyst for introspection and emotional catharsis for his patrons.

ALSO READ: Here Are Top 10 ENTP Anime Characters, From Hanako-kun To Gojo Satoru

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 5 brief recap

Titled The First Drop, Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 5 sees Ryu takes his young bartender companions — Kyouko Kawakami from Bar Minami, Yuri Kinjou from Hells Arms, and Kelvin Chen from Bar K — on a memorable excursion to the ‘holy ground of Japanese whisky,’ the Yamazaki whisky distillery. However, amidst the scenic tour and whisky tasting, worries arise as Kelvin appears distant and preoccupied.

As the group delves deeper into the distillery, Kelvin's inner turmoil is unveiled. He says that he harbors unresolved emotions stemming from a promise made to Chitose, the daughter of a hotel owner where he stayed with his father twelve years ago. Despite pledging to take her to the Gion festival, circumstances prevented Kelvin from fulfilling his vow, leaving him haunted by regret ever since.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Pisces Anime Characters: From Jujutsu Kaisen To Death Note And More

Sensing Kelvin's lingering burden in Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 5, Ryu offers him a moving lesson in the art of letting go. Encouraging Kelvin to sample a harsh new pot of whisky before its maturation, Ryu imparts the wisdom that maturity often requires embracing life's bitter moments and finding solace over time.

Meanwhile, amidst Kelvin's introspection, Kyouko and Yuri find themselves caught up in the vibrant local bar scene, reveling in the camaraderie and culture of the bustling city. However, their enjoyment leads to a misadventure as they inadvertently miss the last train home, adding an unexpected twist to their memorable day in Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 5.

Advertisement

For more updates on Ryu’s bartending days in the new Bartender: Glass of God anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Femboy Anime Characters Like Astolfo From The Fate Series