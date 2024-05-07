Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 Look; See His Sweet Post HERE

Tom Holland being the most supportive boyfriend is a sight for sore eyes!

The Spider-Man actor gushes over his girlfriend Zenadaya’s stunning Met Gala looks in his recent Instagram post. Check out his sweet shoutout!

Tom Holland is all hearts for Zenadaya’s Met Gala look

The Challengers actress, who is also one of the co-chairs of the high-fashion event, rocked two stunning looks on the green carpet! Holland couldn’t resist but share an appreciation post for his girlfriend. He posted Zendaya’s pictures on Instagram and captioned it with three heart eye emojis. Clearly, the Uncharted actor is head-over-heels for his girl!

This isn’t the first time that the actor has expressed his love on social media. Holland apparently doesn’t shy away from gushing over Zenadaya’s looks.

The actress was wearing iconic looks throughout her Dune press tour, and the Cherry actor shared one of her pictures and captioned it "Dune" with a heart-eye emoji. He also hyped up his girl ahead of her now-hit film Challengers. Holland posted the film's poster and wrote, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"

Zenadaya slayed the Met Gala carpet

It was a double whammy for Zendaya fans! The Dune actress, who is known for her unique fashion sense, surprised viewers with a double appearance. She first showed up in a navy blue Maison Margiela gown with a smokey eye and a dramatic top hat with a feather.

This look was followed by a less-dramatic long black gown with a giant floral headpiece, giving a nod to the Met’s dress code, Garden of Time.