McKenna Breinholt is making her way to the music industry of Hollywood. Her television premiere on February 18 captivated the audience and sparked discussions across social media platforms. On the ABC show, Faith received appreciation from the judges for her amazing voice, emotional story and renditions of songs by Goo Goo Dolls and Dolly Parton.

Who is McKenna Faith?

McKenna Faith Breinholt hails from Gilbert, Arizona, and was always nurtured to be in a musical household. While growing up, she was surrounded by melodies which led to her talents as both a pianist and a vocalist. She captivated the hearts of many and got into the spotlight when she auditioned for American Idol Season 22. The 25-year-old singer graduated from Highland High School in 2016 and worked as a receptionist at a local medical spa while also pursuing a career as an aesthetician.

While speaking to The Arizona Republic, Faith also spoke about her backstory of how she was adopted when she was a baby before her mother passed away. The adoption was a closed one which meant that the singer would not be able to get any information on her birth mother until she was 21. Her birth mom, Amy Ross Lopez was a singer based out of Bisbee, Arizona, and was half of the folk duo Nowhere Man and A Whiskey Girl. She passed away in October 2013 after facing complications from lupus. The story of her mother was an important highlight of Faith’s audition where she sang ‘There Was Jesus’ a duet by Christian artist Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Faith’s journey on American Idol

McKenna Breinholt is an emerging name in the music industry and has been making rounds on social media platforms after her audition on American Idol. She made her way into the final seven contestants on Season 22. While speaking to an outlet about American Idol, the singer said that the whole thing feels super surreal to her. ‘But now..it’s getting real. Like, it feels like I’m on ‘American Idol’ now. It feels like there’s competition. And it’s a intense a little bit,’ she added.

As of now, The Top 7 artists on American Idol each performed twice on Sunday, May 5 which included a dance song and an Adele song wherein the audience voted live for their favorite artists. As per reports, 19 million votes were cast which led to McKenna Faith Breinholt and Julia Gagnon being eliminated from the show. During her journey on American Idol, the judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie praised Faith’s performance. Richie called her smokey and wonderful to listen to and Katy Perry noted how her voice transforms and grows every single time. As McKenna continues to make waves in Hollywood, keep a keen eye on this rising star, destined for greatness.

ALSO READ: American Idol Season 22: Where To Watch It Online? Livestream Details, Schedule & More To Know