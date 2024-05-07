Did Jason Derulo Fall Down The Stairs At Met Gala 2024? Here's What Really Happened

Every year, especially during the Met Gala, there's one meme that makes its rounds on social media – the image of Jason Derulo falling down a flight of stairs. This joke has become a staple of red-carpet events, popping up on platforms like Twitter and Instagram whenever there's a major celebrity gathering.

For almost a decade, since 2015, this joke has circulated online, tricking some into believing it's real news. Even today, amid the 2024 Met Gala, the meme is resurfacing. The question is: how did it all start?

The never-ending Jason Derulo meme

The Met Gala, a night of extravagant fashion and celebrity sightings, brings with it more than just red-carpet glamor. Since 2015, the internet has had a strange tradition: the resurgence of the "Jason Derulo Falling Down the Stairs" meme.

Every year, social media explodes with posts claiming pop star Jason Derulo took a tumble down the Met Gala stairs. However, this is entirely untrue. Jason Derulo has never attended the Met Gala, let alone fall down its famous steps.

The meme began in 2015 when someone on the internet decided to share a photo of a man in a white suit falling, claiming it was Jason Derulo at the Met Gala. The image quickly spread like wildfire and the joke took on a life of its own. Derulo himself set the record straight, tweeting that he wasn't at the Met Gala and was actually in Los Angeles at the time. "Lmao I’m at rehearsal in L.A. Fuq y’all! Lol," he said on Instagram. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Despite Derulo's clarification, the meme resurfaced at the 2018 Met Gala, showing that the internet isn't quick to let go of a good story—even if it's a fabricated one.

The truth behind the photo

So if it wasn't Jason Derulo, then who really fell down the stairs? The answer is simple: nobody at the Met Gala. The photo in question actually comes from the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in France, where an unnamed man tried to crash the event and ended up taking a spill down the red-carpeted stairs. This chaotic moment was captured on camera, and the image has since been used to create the ongoing Met Gala meme.

In a YouTube video, the person responsible for starting the meme admitted to finding the entire situation amusing, even sharing that his grandmother called him to check if he was okay after hearing the rumor.

Even though the truth is out there, this meme shows no signs of disappearing. Every year during the Met Gala and other major red-carpet events, it's almost guaranteed to make an appearance on social media. The simple fact is, that people enjoy a good laugh, and a funny meme can quickly go viral.

Some memes about Jason Derulo falling

Every year, social media lights up with users reacting to the infamous meme of the singer supposedly taking a tumble down a red carpet staircase. Although it started as a simple joke, it has grown into a yearly tradition on social media platforms, where users create new ways to respond to the meme.

Over the years, the meme has evolved, with users adding new twists or creating variations of the original concept.

ALSO READ: King collaborates with pop sensation Jason Derulo for summer track Bumpa post Nick Jonas and his Maan Meri Jaan