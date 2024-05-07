SNL Episode Featuring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Chris Stapleton Sets High Ratings

The Saturday Night Live episode streamed on April 13 was a big hit! Host Ryan Gosling had Chris Stapleton as the musical guest. The internet couldn't stop talking about it, especially when Gosling did his monologue with his co-star from Fall Guy, Emily Blunt. There was also a funny Beavis and Butt-head sketch that made Heidi Gardner, one of the cast members, crack up. Taylor Swift even gave a shout-out to Gosling and Blunt for their Barbenheimer-themed version of her song All Too Well.

SNL got some of its highest ratings in years. After a week of people watching it on different platforms, the episode had 8.9 million viewers and a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 group. That's the best it's been all season!

SNL reaches new milestone

SNL had its biggest audience since December 11, 2021, when Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest. It also scored its highest rating among adults 18-49 since November 12, 2022, with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest Black Star. According to NBC, it was also the most-watched episode ever on Peacock, although there's no concrete data to back up that claim, as is often the case with streaming platforms.

Beavis and Butt-head Sketch steals the show with 12 Million YouTube views

The episode has continued to be popular on social media, with a total of 170 million video views over seven days. These views can range from just a second or two to up to 30 seconds, varying on the platform. On YouTube, many clips from the episode have surpassed one million views each. with 12 million views as of the time of publication. The Beavis and Butt-head sketch is the most popular.

For this whole season, Saturday Night Live typically pulls in around 7.2 million viewers and gets a 1.6 rating among adults aged 18 to 49 when taking into account viewing across various platforms over seven days.

