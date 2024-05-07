Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Sudha Reddy; 9 Indians who graced the fashion extravaganza with their glittery presence

The prestigious Met Gala Red Carpet has yet again taken the internet by storm. The 2024 edition of the fashion extravaganza, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, witnessed the presence of several notable personalities from different walks of life dressed in their fashion best.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The event was all the more special as not just international but several Indians marked their attendance at the prestigious fashion ball and fund-raiser. Thus, let’s take a quick look at the list of personalities who have roots in India and turned heads with their presence.

9 personalities with Indian roots who graced the Met Gala 2024

1. Alia Bhatt

Topping the list has to be Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who made her consecutive second appearance at the Met. The Jigra actress looked like a dream in an exquisite floral mint-green Sabyasachi saree with a 23-foot-long train keeping up with the theme.

The actress made her memorable debut at the Met Gala last year in a striking ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung.

2. Isha Ambani

Next one on the list is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani. She radiated her ethereal charm in a couture sari gown designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, featuring a stunning long floral train. Her look inspired by this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

3. Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee scripted history as he became the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious event. Dressed in a long coat and jewels from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, he made his striking debut at the fashion extravaganza.

4. Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla who has graced the Met several times, this time also slayed it with her stunning looks. This time for appearance at the coveted event, she opted for a strapless bodycon dress adorned with transparent black ripped chiffon, paired with a fluffy white cap designed by ace designer John Galliano. Her giant headgear with floral accents that came with a long tulle train caught everyone’s attention.

5. Mona Patel

Up next is the name that has become the talk of the town following her ‘magical’ butterfly dress, Mona Patel. The Indian entrepreneur made her debut donning a flawless nude floor-glazing gown designed by Iris Van Herpen. Hailed as one of the best looks at the Gala on the internet, Mona’s dress featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves, fluttering their wings as she walked across the red carpet.

6. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling stole the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala with her beige sculptural gown designed by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. While Kaling’s look has been widely hailed, several eagle-eyed netizens found it similar to that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s gown that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, which was also designed by Gupta.

7. Sudha Reddy

Another Indian businesswoman who turned heads at the Mala Gala was Sudha Reddy. After debuting in 2021, she returned to the event this year dressed in a sophisticated custom-designed outfit by Tarun Tahiliani. Her sartorial choice of an ivory silk gown with an Amore Eterno 180-carat diamond necklace stunned everyone.

8. Ambika Mod

Popular actress and comedian Ambika Mod graced the carpet in a custom monochrome Loewe gown designed by Charles James and styled by Farrah O’Connor.

9. Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley looked stunning in a cut-out navy blue gown designed by Prabal Gurung. She had made her debut two years back, wearing a two-piece ensemble designed by Moschino.

Whose look out of the above-mentioned personalities having Indian roots did you like the most?

