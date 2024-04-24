Did Kim Kardashian Lose Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift's Alleged TTPD Diss Tracks? Find Out

Kim Kardashian has rapidly lost followers after Taylor Swift’s new album release. On April 19, Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, and with the double set of songs released, an alleged diss track about Kim Kardashian was said to be included. Soon after the track went viral among the fans of the Midnights singers, users started unfollowing Kardashian.

Nearly 100,000 fans unfollowed the reality TV star. Until last month, the SKIMS founder had 364.3 million followers.

How Did The Fans React To The Old Feud Coming To Light?

According to the reports, Taylor Swift’s diss track focused on her feud with Kim Kardashian in 2016. The track is titled thanK you aIMee, with capitalizing the letters making the message clear. The lyrics, too, hint at the bad blood between the duo.

Swift sang, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel. Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

The fans reacted to the track's release by commenting on Kim’s posts and unfollowing her. One user wrote, "Finally someone stood up to Aimee,” while the other fan shared, “You should have just apologized like your mom told you to.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

While the TV personality revealed in a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen that she was over the feud, Swift recently brought it up in her Time Person of the Year interview. She said, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

ALSO READ: What Is Taylor Swift's Fortnight About? Lyrics Meaning Explored As Pop Star Drops Music Video

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift’s Feud

After Kim’s ex-husband, Ye West, allegedly interrupted Swift’s interview at an award ceremony, Kardashian leaked a phone call recording on social media, causing havoc. The recording had Swift talking about West, where she was heard saying, “Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Soon after the recording was uploaded, the Anti-Hero singer uploaded a video on her Instagram account, clarifying, “While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

The Tortured Poets Department is available to listen to on music platforms.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift EXPLAINS The Meaning Behind TTPD Songs From Florida To Fortnight; Says 'It's a Very Fatalistic Album'