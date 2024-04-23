Taylor Swift has finally decoded the symbolism behind her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Grammy-award-winning singer revealed what inspired her to write the album and explained the meaning of a few tracks in depth.

Taylor revealed that the central theme of the album revolved around “fatalism” and “pining away.” Read more to know what inspired the singer’s 11th studio album.

Taylor Swift explains what TTPD is about

Taylor Swift recently shared what her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is about. TTPD is the singer’s 11th studio album and has been making waves since its release on April 19. Fans have been trying to decode the symbolism behind the tracks and have devised multiple theories. In an Amazon Music commentary, the singer shared what her album is really about.

The singer revealed that her song Fortnight, on which she collaborates with Post Malone, “exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album, one of which being fatalism, longing, pining away, lost dreams.” She expanded on this, explaining how the album overall is very “fatalistic” and “dramatic.”

"There are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death, and I love you; it's ruining my life. These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say," she added. Taylor says the album's main themes are "dramatic, artistic, tragic kind of take on love and loss."

Taylor Swift talks about Fortnight and Clara Bow

Taylor shared that the song Fortnight takes place in an American town where the American Dream “you thought would happen to you didn’t.” She shared how the song is about how you end up with the person you love but keep wondering about the possibilities of what “would’ve been.” The longer called that a “tragic concept” and explained how she wrote the song from that perspective.

Clara Bow is named after the actress Clara Bow; Taylor admits how the song is a “commentary” on her experience in the music industry. The singer recalled how before getting signed to a label, she would sit around in record labels, and people would tell her that she was like a specific artist while “they’d kind of say something disparaging about her, ‘but you’re this, you’re so much better in this way or that way.’”

Swift explained how women are always labeled as replacements for women who’ve done great things before them. The singer chose Clara Bow’s name to tell the story because she thinks she was the first “it girl.” Taylor also praised Stevie Nicks for being an inspiration to people who want to write and make their own music.

What is My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys about?

Taylor expressed her thoughts while writing My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys. The singer's perspective while writing this song was about being someone’s favorite toy until they break it. She correlated the situation with being in a relationship with someone who initially cherishes you, and then the person breaks you and stops valuing you.

Taylor explains how the track is about hoping that the person comes back to you. She adds that the song is about “denial, really, so that you can live in this world where there’s still hope for a toxic, broken relationship.”

Swift also delved into the meaning of her song Florida!!! Surprisingly, this track was not inspired by the singer’s personal experiences but by “always watching Dateline.” She explained how the song came to her after she wondered about what happens to you when your “choices catch up to you.” She explains, “You just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known? Is there a place you could go?”

The 34-year-old star explained how people always escape to Florida on the show Dateline, which is where the idea for the song came from.

The Tortured Poets Department is making history as it’s rapidly climbing charts. The album became the most streamed in Spotify history when it hit 300 million streams in a day.

