Did King Charles Meet Members Of The Public After Easter Services? Find Out Here

Members of the royal family attended the Easter services on Sunday alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. The family gathered at St. George’s Chapel for the services, where the monarch was seated apart from his family and the attendees amidst the ongoing cancer treatment. Though the head of state was advised to stay at a distance from the crowd, mentioning the risk of infection, the King made sure to briefly greet the members of the public and exchange greetings for Easter.

King Charles’ Medical Protocols

After being open about the cancer diagnosis, King Charles tend to work from behind the scenes most of the time, keeping the seriousness of his condition in mind. While the church visits of the royal members are usually private on the occasions of Christmas and Easter, this year was different as 3 of the royal members are undergoing treatment for cancer. Apart from the head of state, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Princess of Wales, too, have been vocal about their health conditions.

The Monarch and Queen Camilla were mindful of following the medical protocols advised by the experts. While the couple took a surprise walk around to greet the public, they skipped the yearly ritual of a private family lunch and a reception that was held after church services. Even though neither Buckingham Palace nor any of the royal sources have revealed the type of cancer, the insiders have reassured the public that King Charles's health is improving. They said, "He is positive; the doctors are optimistic."

Who All Attended The Royal Easter Services?

The British royal family gathered for the Easter services on Sunday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla were Princess Anne, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife, and Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Though the Duke of York is no longer a working royal, he marked his presence by being with the family on the occasion.

Members missing from the get-together were Prince William and Kate Middleton. Since it has only been over a week after the princess broke the news of her cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of Cambridge has asked for privacy for herself and her family to recover from a tough time. The couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, too, were absent from the services.

