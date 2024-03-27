King Charles III Views Kate Middleton As Daughter He Never Had, Amidst Both Undergoing Cancer Treatments

King Charles III and Kate Middleton have always been close, but their shared battle with cancer has brought the father-and-daughter-in-law duo even closer, according to multiple reports.

One such report by U.K.'s The Telegraph stated that Charles, 75, has always had a “soft spot” in his heart for Kate, 42. The same report also claimed that King Charles treats Middleton as the daughter he never had, if nothing more.

King Charles loves his beloved daughter-in-law like the daughter he never had

“He's not a father figure as such—she's got her own dad to whom she's absolutely devoted—but you could say the king treats her like the daughter he never had,” the report from the Telegraph, published on Saturday, March 23, read.

“You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsy.”

Another report from U.K.’s The Times, published on the same day, also echoed similar sentiments.

“The king has always had a close, warm, and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” the publication reported, citing a source. “When they were in hospital together, there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging her and supporting her throughout.”

King Charles’ support for Kate also became evident after he wasted no time in praising his daughter-in-law in a public statement following her cancer announcement.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace shared in a prompt statement on Friday, the same day the Princess announced her Cancer diagnosis.

“Both their Majesties [King Charles and Queen Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time,” the statement added.

King Charles III and Kate Middleton Both Confronting Same Deadly Disease

Kate Middleton, as many believe, caving into the constant chatter and gossip about her missing presence from the public eye for almost three months, revealed her Cancer diagnosis in a video statement released on Friday, March 22.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the Princess of Wales said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While Kate was undergoing her planned abdominal procedure in January, at the same London Clinic, King Charles was seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The following month, the monarch revealed he has cancer.

None of the two, however, have revealed anything about the type of cancer they are dealing with.

