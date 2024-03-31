King Charles Spotted For First Time As He Attends Easter Service Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles is recovering well. The 75-year-old was recently diagnosed with Cancer and was undergoing treatment in Northern Ireland. Queen Camilla recently revealed he’s doing well. King Charles was also eagerly waiting to resume duties. It was also briefly speculated that the monarch and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who came out with her Cancer diagnosis recently, met before Kate went public with her disease. Did King Charles attend the Easter Service 2024? Find out.

Did King Charles attend the Easter service 2024?

Yes. The monarch was joined by his wife Queen Camilla and other Royal family members. The service took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. This March 31, 2024 appearance made everyone hopeful that the King is recovering. With his elegance, aura and charm, the King has proved once again that he is the head of the family, leading the Royalty into Church service on Easter. The couple were welcomed by Church clergy. King Charles even waved at the crowd present before going in. King Charles’ presence was confirmed by Buckingham Palace last week amidst speculations about his absence. As per the doctor’s advice, the King sat away from the crowd and the Royal family. This was to reduce infection. While he looked dapper in his suit, Queen flaunted her dark green dress with a matching hat. According to further medical advice, the King and Queen did not join the Royal family lunch as well.

Did Prince Andrew attend the Easter service 2024?

Yes. Prince Andrew also joined King Charles and Queen Camilla. He was also accompanied by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Prince Edward and his better half Sophie (Countess of Wessex) also joined the service. It was shocking to know who missed the service. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children didn’t attend the service. This was expected amidst her announcement of a cancer diagnosis just last week. As we wait to see what more happens with the Royal family, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

