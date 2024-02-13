Did Ryan Reynolds Attend Super Bowl 2024? Find Out As Deadpool & Wolverine Star Pokes Fun At Wife Blake Lively

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been receiving a lot of appreciation since the new trailer of his upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine was dropped. He hasn’t stopped using sarcasm off-screen since then. The Proposal actor always takes on his wife Blake Lively who he has been married to for more than 12 years now. The duo shares a very happy and healthy marriage filled with jokes, bickering, and everything in between. Did Ryan Reynolds attend Super Bowl 2024? Did he pull another prank with wife Blake Lively? Find all the details below.

Did Ryan Reynolds attend Super Bowl 2024?

No. The actor was at home and kept posting on Instagram. He posted a still from the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine asking his fans if they have watched the trailer already. He also added in the caption,“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” His wife Blake Lively was at the Super Bowl 2024 with her friend Taylor Swift. The duo went to cheer for Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ star player. Travis Kelce won the third title in five years after beating San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Blake has not responded to her husband’s joke yet.

Did Taylor Swift also join Super Bowl 2024?

Yes. Taylor Swift had come to the Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. She arrived with Ice Spice, Lively, and her mother Andrea Swift. Blake Lively also joined her friend to cheer for Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old singer wore accessories with the number 87 around her neck, a memoir of Kelce’s team number. Swift often drops hints like this every now and then.

Ryan Reynolds had also previously posted a picture of Blake and the Lover singer from the Renaissance Tour movie premiere that took the internet by storm. But the Hollywood star took it a notch above by editing his wife’s face and adding him alongside Swift whose face was replaced with boyfriend Kelce. As we wait for more bickering and notorious fun from the couple, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

