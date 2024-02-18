Did Taylor Swift Announce A New Edition Of The Tortured Poets Department? Find Out As Singer Unveils Bonus Track The Bolter

Taylor Swift’s new album is a gift that keeps on giving. The singer announced on her Instagram account that her next album will have a new edition that will feature a new bonus track titled The Bolter.

Taylor announced the bonus track along with a new album cover

Fans have been waiting for Taylor Swift to drop another album for some time now, and all of them were extremely happy as the popstar announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Yesterday, she came up with another gift for her fans.

The Midnights singer announced through an Instagram post that her next album will also have a new version that will feature a bonus track called The Bolter. “File Name: The Bolter 🤍Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with an exclusive bonus track for a limited time on my website now,” the singer’s Instagram post read. The announcement was accompanied by a new black and white album cover, which continues the monochrome theme of this album.

Album announcement and Grammy win

Taylor announced her 11th studio album while she was accepting the Grammy award for best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. The singer said, "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.”

Her fans, who were looking for clues about Taylor’s next album in her every online move, especially a few of her close friends and family turning their Instagram profile pictures black and white, were excited to hear the news. There are still two months left for the album to come out, so whether Taylor adds more versions or new tracks still remains to be seen.

