Watch: Taylor Swift Had THIS Reaction To Travis Kelce Publicly Serenading Her By Singing ‘You Belong With Me’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their Super Bowl 2024 victory by attending an epic after-game party with the Chiefs. The atmosphere was electric, and amidst all the excitement, Travis surprised Taylor by dedicating her song You Belong With Me to her. He sang it with all his heart, gazing at Taylor the entire time. Recently, we got a glimpse into what TayTay felt about this heartfelt gesture.

What does Taylor Swift think of Travis Kelce dedicating You Belong With Me song to her?

A Taylor Swift fan page just posted a video from the XS nightclub, where the Super Bowl afterparty took place. In this viral video, Taylor Swift can be seen expressing her reaction to Travis Kelce's romantic gesture. When Marianne Fonseca asked her about it, Swift exclaimed, "It was the most romantic thing ever!"

Marianne Fonseca is currently going out with Drew Taggart from Chainsmokers, who happened to be the DJ at the party. In the video, Marianne Fonseca walked up to Taylor Swift while she was chatting with Travis Kelce and Drew Taggart. "I love how just came very quickly when your song was on. It was so cute!” Marianne said.

Travis Kelce mentioned that he had just walked out of the bathroom and was like, "Yes! It was the perfect moment." While standing beside the DJ, Travis Kelce was spotted singing Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me, and the singer herself was amazed by this romantic act from him.

How did fans react to Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's romantic gesture?

The video of Taylor sharing her reaction is going viral on the internet and fans are noticing the slightest details of it. "'I’m Taylor nice to meet you' shes so humble bye like anyone doesn’t know her name," commented a Taylor Swift fan, impressed by her humble nature.

"A guy singing a song to her was the most romantic thing to ever happen to her," another fan commented. That indeed is truly one of the most romantic things that a guy can do for a girl and Travis did this for Taylor.

"I so could see her writing a song about this moment and we’ll all be able to actually picture it because we’ve seen it," a fan tweeted. There is nothing a Swiftie would love more than that. This is indeed a moment worth writing a song about. Maybe Taylor might indeed write a song about it someday.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, Travis Kelce has plenty of free time to hang out with Taylor Swift since the regular season is still far away. Speaking of Taylor, she's currently busy with her Eras tour. Do you reckon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will actually get engaged in the coming year?

