Did This Video Show That Colt Ford Was Fine Minutes Before The Concert Began? Find Out

For 53-year-old Colt Ford, music acts as medicine! The American singer and rapper was so engaged in his performance just moments before the heart attack, that everyone is stunned by what happened to him mid performance. As the Slow Ride singer got on a path to recovery, what had happened? Find out.

What had happened to Colt Ford?

The Mud Digger singer suffered a heart attack as he performed at Arizona on April 4, 2024. The singer was believed to be in his last set when an unexpected heart attack happened. This was while he performed the final and 17th song-Cricket On A Line. Fans could see a strong, happy and charismatic Ford on stage who even lifted the mic above his head. As the singer wrapped up the concert and even bowed down, his health worsened backstage. He sought immediate medical attention and as per TMZ, the singer is stable and recovering.

Was Colt Ford fine backstage?

Yes. For a few moments, the singer was fine before he felt uncomfortable and suffered a heart attack. He even asked the police and paramedics to respond to his condition immediately. As per his representative, the country singer is fine now. He was initially in the ICU. The singer is admitted at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. As per the official website, Ford was supposed to perform on April 6, 2024, but those shows were canceled looking at the singer’s health. As Colt Ford climbs the path of recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

