What Happened To Colt Ford? All We Know About Country Singer's Health Condition Amid Post-Concert Hospitalization

Country rapper and singer Colt Ford, 54, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack following his performance on Thursday, April 4. As of Friday afternoon, he is “in stable but critical condition,” per a statement given by his publicist to USA Today.

The publication reports that Ford is being treated in an intensive care unit in Mesa, located southeast of Phoenix. The singer reportedly experienced the medical emergency right after wrapping up his set at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.

As we wait for further health updates about the country crooner, who is also a former pro golfer, here's an account of his past medical complications.

Not the first time the singer has dealt with a health scare

Thursday wasn't the first time Colt Ford, whose real name is Jason Brown, experienced a health complication.

In May 2023, the Times We Had singer disclosed, in a conversation with Taste of Country, his autoimmune disease diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis. During the interview, he discussed how the condition typically affects the muscles in your face, throat, and eyes, and there is no cure for it. Ford said the condition affected his vision to the point that he had no control over his right eye.

The singer has also battled eye cancer, which led him to undergo surgery about three years ago.

Additionally, given his professional singing career, Ford also revealed he's dealt with fatigue but had been feeling okay after being put on supplements by his doctors.

Colt Ford — Career and Accomplishments

Described on his website as “the country's preeminent independent maverick,” Ford is best known for his writing credits on Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit Dirt Road Anthem. Ford has also collaborated with artists such as Jake Owen, Chase Ride, Walker Hayes, Toby Keith, Lady A, Willie Nelson, and more. His ascent to fame is attributed to his 2008 album Ride Through the Country. Since then, he's had five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Country album chart. In 2011, Ford was nominated for an ACM award for Vocal Event of the Year for Cold Beer alongside Jamey Johnson.

According to the information presented on his website, Ford was next to perform at two more venues in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend before his hospitalization.

