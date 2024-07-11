‘Didn’t Believe It At First’: Source Reveals How Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Husband Ryan Anderson Reacted To Her Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant with her boyfriend, Ken Urker! Yes, you heard that right—the ex-convict who spent years in misery behind bars is currently hitting the restart button with her life, and it looks like God is by her side with this good news. “I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said in a YouTube video on July 9. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

Blanchard informed her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, about her pregnancy “immediately after she found out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Gypsy told him immediately when she found out it was Ken’s baby. He didn’t believe it at first,” the insider says, noting Anderson was “very polite” about keeping Blanchard’s news private. “He has been more than fair and amicable to her. That’s what hurts him the most.” According to Blanchard, the pregnancy was unplanned, but the two are quite excited for this new chapter of their lives.

Gypsy Rose addressed the comments that questioned her responsibility to be a mom

Later in the video, Blanchard addressed concerns she had heard from her followers. She called out comments and acknowledged that there would be people who felt she wasn't ready to be a mother and expressed uncertainty about anyone truly being prepared for motherhood.

She then got emotional about the opportunity to be a loving mother to her child and confessed that all she ever wanted was to be a mom. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," Blanchard added.

In May 2024 the ex-convict opened up PEOPLE about rekindling her romance with Urker. While serving time in prison for her role in the killing of her mother, Blanchard was in a relationship with Urker, who first started as a pen pal. Previously, at the time of her release, Blanchard was married to ex Ryan Anderson whom she got married to while in jail in 2022. But the duo's marriage fell apart.

Blanchard, in her latest show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup talks about her marriage and divorce with Anderson in detail. Meanwhile, After her marriage to Anderson fell apart, Blanchard told PEOPLE that Urker is who she turned to and their years of friendship eventually blossomed into love.

"I would say that Ken is my first love because that's when I honestly felt like a mature love. It wasn't based on a fantasy. It was actually based on a connection that two people have for each other," added Blanchard.

