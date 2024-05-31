‘Maybe I Should Just Work at McDonald’s’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wants A Simple Life Away From Public Eye

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently told ET that she does not wish to stay in the public eye for much longer. She is currently preparing for the release of her new Lifetime documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

"I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice. And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon," shared Gypsy, who further added that when things calm down, she wants to get a 9-5 job amidst other things.

What does life away from public eye look like for Gypsy Rose?

When asked about what civilian life looks like for Gypsy, she said, "Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries!" she says. "I don't know. But I do like retail, too. Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something -- because I love makeup."

However, Gypsy Rose has a few limitations she'll have to contend with before getting a 9 to 5 job. she also explained. "I'm still working on driving. I need to get my driver's license, as I've said before. So to get to a job I need to know how to drive."

Why did Gypsy Rose get arrested?

Gypsy Rose was in prison for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for being an alliance to the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life and portraying her as terminally ill. She was then released from prison in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Furthermore, in her latest show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Rose tackles her life in the world outside prison, navigating her marriage to Ryan Anderson, with whom she got married while in jail in 2022.

But sadly, from the glimpse of the trailer, the marriage seemed troublesome, and she ultimately filed for divorce and instead reconciled with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who is planning to relocate to Louisiana soon to be close to her.

