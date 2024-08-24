'Didn’t Even Want to Have Tattoos': Matthew Perry's Ex Reveals FRIENDS Star Vowed 'He Would Never, Ever Use Needles'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and substance abuse.

Matthew Perry’s ex, Kayti Edwards, has come forward with statements that raise new questions surrounding the Friends star's death. According to her, the 17 Again actor had vowed never to use intravenous drugs.

Edwards claims that Perry was terrified of needles, which makes it strange to her that newly surfaced reports suggest the actor died after being injected with ketamine.

As per these reports, a federal investigation has revealed that Matthew Perry was injected with ketamine at least 21 times within a week, right before his death.

Speaking to The Mirror, Kayti Edwards, who also happens to be a former assistant of the star, stated, “This is the weird thing to me … Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever use needles or inject anything into his body.”

In the interview, Edwards went on to mention that the The Whole Nine Yards actor was so afraid of needles that he “didn’t even want to have tattoos.”

Moreover, Kayti Edwards admitted that she often saw Matthew Perry high and mixing different drugs, which often scared her. She even recalled warning him about the dangers of mixing substances.

However, during the interview, the former assistant also mentioned that the acclaimed actor had once told her, “You only die when you use needles … and I would never, ever, ever do that.”

Advertisement

Kayti Edwards and Matthew Perry dated back in 2006, while in 2011 she was the assistant of the The Ron Clark Story actor. As per Kayti Edwards, she was friends with Perry until his death back in 2023, in the month of October.

As per the new developments that have surfaced in the case related to Perry’s death, authorities have arrested and charged five people, shockingly including two doctors as well the actor’s latest assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

It was Iwamasa who had administered the final dose of ketamine following which Matthew Perry had passed out and drowned in a hot tub, as per the officials.

On August 7, Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He now faces 15 years in prison.

Moreover, the two doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez have also been arrested and charged along with the Ketamine Queen Jasven Sangha and another drug dealer Erik Fleming.

Advertisement

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

ALSO READ: Doctor Who Was Charged in Matthew Perry’s Drug Overdose Case Is Returning to Work This Week; Details Inside