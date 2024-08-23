Doctor Who Was Charged in Matthew Perry’s Drug Overdose Case Is Returning to Work This Week; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by drug overdose and mental health issues

In recent reports, one of the two doctors charged in the October 2023 death of the Friends alum Matthew Perry will return to work this week, August 2024. Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was eventually determined to be a ketamine overdose.

In addition to the acute effects of ketamine, buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease also contributed to the death of the Friends star. However, as per recent news reported by TMZ, Perry’s Pacific Palisades home, where he was found dead in the hot tub of his bedroom, was a complete mess.

As per PEOPLE, five people were arrested as a result of this investigation, which included Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, and two drug dealers.

The two doctors, one of them named, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who operates Malibu Canyon Urgent Care in Calabasas, California, is set to return to his practice sometime this week, his attorney Stefan Sacks confirmed in an email to USA TODAY.

Perry was reportedly receiving treatment for depression and anxiety before his death. Furthermore, his attorney Sacks confirmed that Plasencia must inform patients of his involvement in the ongoing criminal case in the death of Perry.

After release, Plasencia is also still permitted to prescribe patients non-controlled drugs, such as antibiotics, since has worked as an emergency room physician, with 15 years of experience ( as stated on his website)

Two weeks before his death, on Oct. 12, 2024, investigators say Plasencia administered "a large dose of ketamine" to Perry, which caused "an adverse medical reaction" that led to a blood pressure spike that paralyzed the actor and he could not move or speak anyone. As per USA Today.

Furthermore, In the plea agreement documents for Perry's live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who was also charged in connection to his death, prosecutors alleged Plasencia taught his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa how to administer ketamine to the late actor.

Meanwhile, According to the plea agreement, Plasencia allegedly told Iwamasa "let's not do that again." Investigators seemed to indicate that Plasencia encouraged Perry's ketamine use just one day before his death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

